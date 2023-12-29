Home » Senior gold observers predict: The central bank’s crazy buying of gold has aroused global attention, and the price of gold will rise to $2,200 in 2024. Provider FX678
Senior gold observers predict: The central bank's crazy buying of gold has aroused global attention, and the price of gold will rise to $2,200 in 2024.

Senior gold observers predict: The central bank's crazy buying of gold has aroused global attention, and the price of gold will rise to $2,200 in 2024.

Senior gold observers predict that the central bank’s aggressive buying of gold will continue to push prices higher, with some experts expecting gold to reach US$2,200 per ounce by 2024.

After hitting a record high of $2,144 per ounce in December, gold prices have continued to trend upwards, currently trading at $2,075.39, reflecting a 14% increase from October. John Ing, a senior gold analyst and president and CEO of Canada’s Maison Placements, told BNN Bloomberg that he has long been advocating for gold to reach $2,200 per ounce, a prediction he believes will come to fruition in the coming year.

Despite recent slowdowns in the United States and Canada, Ing remains bullish on gold, citing the ongoing fight against inflation as a driving force behind the metal’s price surge. He anticipates that gold will continue to serve as a safe haven for investors as inflationary pressures persist.

Central banks have been particularly active in the gold market, buying the commodity at a record pace and defying the decline of the dollar. Ing believes that central banks are hedging and diversifying amidst the weakening trade of the dollar.

According to Ing, a decline in major gold discoveries in recent years has led to a reduction in available gold on the market, further driving up prices. He noted that the lengthy process of obtaining gold, spanning from initial exploration to production, now takes 10 years, contributing to a scarcity of the metal.

The challenges in the gold mining industry, such as increasing production costs and a limited supply of gold, have led to an uptick in merger and acquisition activity. Ing sees these dynamics as contributing to the attractiveness of gold stocks, especially as the supply-demand imbalance continues to impact prices.

As gold prices continue to rise and central banks show a strong appetite for the metal, the outlook for gold remains positive according to senior gold observers. With ongoing economic uncertainties and inflationary pressures, the demand for gold as a safe haven investment is expected to persist, driving prices to new heights in the years to come.

