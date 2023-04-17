Seniors exacerbate shortage: They would like to give up their apartment, which is too large, but …

– She would be happy to give up her apartment, which is too big, but… Older people often have too much space after their children have moved out. Rosmarie A. would also like to move into a smaller, age-appropriate apartment. If only she could find one.

This is where Rosmarie A. would like to move out: 116 square meters with a large garden would be available. Photo: Silas Zindel

Rosmarie A. has two bathrooms and two toilets. But the 79-year-old lives alone in her 116 square meter apartment with a large garden. When she moved here more than 20 years ago, there were only two of them, Rosmarie A. and her husband. She is now widowed and struggles with balance problems. She can no longer clean the windows herself and can no longer pick up the floor. The garden, which she has laid out with a lot of love, also worries her. She says: “I can no longer care for him the way I want him to.”