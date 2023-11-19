Seniscalco: “The maneuver is weak. Italy negotiates with the EU on the Stability Pact, but without the logic of the souk”

ROMA — «When four out of four rating agencies say that Italy is “investment grade” you can only believe them: Italy is not a “rubbish country”. However, without getting carried away by too much triumphalism, we need to recognize that the country is one step away from a fatal “downgrade” and take the necessary precautions.” Domenico Siniscalcoan economist with a PhD from Cambridge, former Minister of Economy in the early 2000s and before that for a long time director general of the Treasury, knows from experience the tensions and anxieties needed to ensure that Italy stays afloat even with a misaligned public debt compared to the rest of Europe: «As Minister Giorgetti says, we do not fear political judgment, but that of the markets».

