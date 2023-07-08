Home » Sensational survey, unexpected and surprising numbers that will cause discussion
Sensational survey, unexpected and surprising numbers that will cause discussion

Sensational survey, unexpected and surprising numbers that will cause discussion

Schlein Count Calenda Fratoianni

Brothers of Italy above 30%, Lega and Forza Italia rise. Thump of the M5S

The majority of Italians are with the opposition and not with the government on the proposal for a minimum wage by law of at least 9 euros an hour. This is the main figure of the survey carried out for Affaritaliani.it and Roberto Baldassari, general manager of Lab21.01. 55.1% of the sample interviewed supports the unitary proposal of the oppositions. Against the 44.9%.

In the direct challenge between Giorgia Meloni and Elly Schlein, the prime minister is 62.1% against 37.9% of the secretary of the Democratic Party. Between parties, Fratelli d’Italia consolidates above 30% while Lega and Forza Italia rise again. Pd always below 20% while the M5S even drops below 15%.

THE TABLES

poll 9 july

poll 9 july

poll 9 july

poll 9 july

poll 9 july

See also  There is a technical repair demand for the international gold price, and it may rebound to $1803 in the short term. Provider FX678

