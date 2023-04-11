SenseTime/Baichuan Smart/Kunlun Wanwei will release large-scale models; BYD releases the cloud car intelligent body control system; the first orbital launch of Starship will not be carried out this week｜Do Morning Post

[SenseTimeannouncedthelaunchof“SenseTime New Big Model”】

Xu Li, Chairman and CEO of SenseTime, announced the launch of the large-scale model system“SenseTime New Big Model”, including natural language generation, Vincent graph, perceptual model annotation and model development functions.In addition, SenseTime also announced the launch of SenseTime’s self-developed Chinese language large model application platform“discuss”。

[SogoufounderWangXiaochuanjoinedthelarge-scalemodelbusinessandhasbeenawarded5000million dollars support]

Wang Xiaochuan, the founder of Sogou, officially announced his entry into China‘s large-scale model business, and the former SogouCOORu Liyun co-founded an artificial intelligence company, aiming to create a Chinese version ofOpenAIBasic large model and disruptive upper-layer application.Wang Xiaochuan stated in the open letter that the new company will be named“Baichuan Smart”which has been preliminarily established50team of people500010,000 US dollars of start-up capital, and strive to release the best large-scale models and subversive products in China within this year.

[KunlunWanwei:TiangongLargeModel4moon17Daily launch invitation test]

According to the official news from Kunlun Wanwei, the domestic large language model jointly developed by Kunlun Wanwei and Singulato4moon17Invitation test is launched on the day.Kunlun Wanwei said that the Tiangong model is very closeOpenAI ChatGPTintelligence level.ChatGPTis based on GPT3.5Large model, so Kunlun Wanwei named this version Tiangong3.5。

【BYD releases cloud car intelligent body control system】

4moon10On the evening of the same day, BYD officially released the intelligent body control system——cloud chariot. According to reports, the cloud car system can realize three-wheel driving, and even if one wheel is removed, the vehicle can still drive smoothly. According to the plan, the cloud car will be carried on the flagship models of Dynasty Ocean, Tengshi, Yangwang and professional personalized brands in the future.

【UberSpin off its online car-hailing serviceCareemsold over50%shareholding]

According to Sina Technology, an Abu Dhabi-based technology holding companye&In a statement it said:“e&will invest4billion dollars, andUberas well asCareemThe three co-founders of theCareem’super app’major shareholder.This investment will significantly boost theCareemBecome the first in the entire Middle East‘super app’The goal.”So-called“super app”which provides dozens of services in one app, such as ride-hailing service, delivery, food delivery, digital payment and money transfer.

[TataGroupmaytakeoverWistron’soperationsinIndiabytheendofApriliPhoneManufacturing plant]

appleiPhoneWistron, one of the foundry manufacturers, will be in4Complete the sale of its Indian business to Tata Group by the end of the monthiPhoneManufacturing plant transactions.Wistron is one of Apple’s largest suppliers in India. Its factory is located in Karnataka, southern India, from2017Assembly started in IndiaiPhone。

【Dongfeng Motor:2023The annual business plan was reviewed and approved by the board of directors, and the target sales volume18.510,000 vehicles]

Dongfeng Motor4moon10Announcement on the evening of the day, the twenty-second meeting of the sixth session of the board of directors of the company was held on2023Year4moon8Held on the 1st, deliberated and passed the “Company2023Annual Business Plan: Automobile Sales18.50million vehicles, sales revenue168.26billion. According to the company’s annual report,2022Years, the company has completed car sales13.1million vehicles, down year-on-year28.5%。

[Photovoltaic leaders get together and increase the integrated production capacity]

According to China Securities Journal, Longji Green Energy announced that the company intends to invest in35Annual output of 100 million yuan construction12GWMonocrystalline battery project. Since the beginning of this year, many companies have planned to expand their integrated production capacity. According to industry insiders, competition in the photovoltaic industry chain has further intensified. In this context, the expansion of photovoltaic giants is more along the vertical direction of the industrial chain. In the future, photovoltaic enterprises may need to have certain strengths in all aspects.

[TheFederationofPassengers:3Monthly domestic retail sales of new energy passenger vehicles54.3million vehicles, year-on-year growth21.9%】

According to data from the Federation of Passengers,3Wholesale sales of new energy passenger vehicles reached61.7million vehicles, year-on-year growth35.2%quarter-on-quarter growth24.5%；1-3Wholesale sales of new energy passenger vehicles reached150.1million vehicles, year-on-year growth25.8%。3Enterprises whose monthly wholesale sales of manufacturers exceeded 10,000 vehicles rebounded to11home, including BYD206089vehicles, Tesla China88869car.3Monthly domestic retail sales of new energy passenger vehicles reached54.3million vehicles, year-on-year growth21.9%quarter-on-quarter growth23.6%；1-3Monthly domestic retail sales of new energy passenger vehicles reached131.3million vehicles, year-on-year growth22.4%。

【mechanism:2022The size of the global smartphone memory market dropped sharply year-on-year23%】

4moon10Day,TechInsightsThe latest report states that the smartphone memory market has encountered severe headwinds as end-market demand has declined and customer inventory levels have continued to rise, leading to oversupply.2022The size of the global smartphone memory market dropped sharply year-on-year23%，DRAMandNANDProduct prices have also dropped significantly.In terms of market share, Samsung’s market share is48%，SKHynix and Micron followed closely behind,2022In 2018, the total market share of the top three players was84%。

【SpaceXsuper heavy launch vehicle“starship”The first orbital launch will not take place this week]

Beijing time4moon10On the evening of the same day, the US Space Exploration Technology Corporation (SpaceX) Founder and CEO Elon·Musk said the company’s super-heavy launch vehicle“starship”（Starship) launch test may take place later this month, not this week. Musk tweeted:“Starship launch is approaching the end of the third week of April.”The day before, Musk said“starship”ready to launch,“It is awaiting regulatory approval.”

[Theboxofficebreakthroughofthemovie”TheSpiritoftheDragonHorse”9000ten thousand yuan]

According to the real-time data of Lighthouse Professional Edition, as of4moon11Day0hour0The box office breakthrough of the movie “The Spirit of the Dragon Horse”9000ten thousand yuan.

