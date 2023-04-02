Doubts are growing in the German government about continuing to grant cheap KfW loans to China. However, it would be wrong to end the cooperation, says Tillmann Elliesen.

world views Tillmann Elliesen is an editor at “welt-sichten”.

Does China still need German development aid? Not, of course, when it means gifts of money intended to help the country reduce poverty. The People’s Republic has long been rich enough to do this itself – and over the past few decades it has proven that it can and does this: According to the World Bank, the proportion of very poor people in China‘s population was almost 63 percent in 1993 til today dropped to 0.1 percent. For this reason, China has not received classic development aid for poverty reduction from Germany for many years.

According to OECD criteria, however, the People’s Republic continues to count as a developing country – and that qualifies it for cheap loans from the German development bank KfW. To this day, China receives such loans, primarily for environmental and climate protection projects. Some in political Berlin have also been criticizing this form of support for a long time: the AfD is against it anyway, the FDP has critical requests placed. And now has loud media reports the Economics Ministry led by Robert Habeck also raised fundamental objections. This may have to do with the attitude, particularly widespread among the Greens, China is primarily a rival, which the West must stand up to. And that is worrying.

Climate protection requires international cooperation

From the point of view of the German Development Ministry (BMZ), the KfW loans for China make sense: The BMZ counts the People’s Republic among its own, along with other emerging countries such as Brazil, Indonesia and South Africa “Global Partners”: These are countries that are no longer desperately poor, but with whom development cooperation is still important, because progress in climate protection, for example, has a particularly large impact here. China is the world‘s largest emitter of greenhouse gases, and it is now on a par with Germany in terms of per capita emissions. From a global perspective, climate policy in and with the People’s Republic is therefore particularly important.

That’s why it makes sense for Germany to support China and for both countries to cooperate on climate protection. Of course, as in development cooperation in general, KfW projects must be checked to see whether they fulfill the intended purpose. And there are probably legitimate doubts about some projects.

However, it would be wrong to stop this form of cooperation with China. Yes, Beijing has a regime that oppresses its own people and is increasingly aggressive in foreign policy. The federal government must take a stand against this. But climate protection is one of the global problems that can only be dealt with through international cooperation. Even with uncomfortable partners like China.