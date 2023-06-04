“Sensitive fines”: The court wants to hear amounts

| In the case of an application for administrative measures against a debtor without information on the amount of the administrative fine, the court may decide at its own discretion (OLG Hamburg 3.4.23, 15 W 5/23retrieval no. 235030). The creditor can then not subsequently lodge an immediate complaint pursuant to Section 890 File a ZPO because he wants a higher fine. |

Unfortunately, the literature and jurisprudence are not unanimous on this issue. But as early as 2015, the BGH found that the creditor of an unspecified application is not adversely affected if the court has imposed a fine (19.2.15, I ZB 55/13). For the Hamburg Higher Regional Court, it is conclusive that there must be a discrepancy between the requested or proposed amount and the court-determined amount of the disciplinary measure for a complaint. If a creditor does not state a minimum amount or an order of magnitude or a framework for the fine in the brief, he expresses that he is leaving the decision to the court.

PRACTICAL TIP | Creditor representatives should always specify the number of requests for administrative measures or state minimum amounts so as not to run the risk of the court imposing administrative fines that are too low from their point of view. Demanding a fine of a “sensitive” amount is not enough.

(shared by Christian Noe BA, Göttingen)

