Sensor Tower: 2023 Insights into the Monetization Trend of Global Mobile Games (Download Attached) | Internet Data Information Network-199IT | Chinese Internet Data Research Information Center-199IT

Download the report: add the 199IT WeChat public account[i199it]and reply to the keyword[2023 global mobile game monetization trend insights]to download

Multi-strategy mixed monetization has become the mainstream trend of global top mobile game revenue growth and long-term profitability. In the first quarter of 2023, among the top 100 mobile games by global revenue, the proportion of mobile games with 4 or more monetization modes is 97% .

Mixed monetization has become the mainstream trend of mobile game profitability

From 2019 to the first quarter of 2023, more than 95% of the top 100 mobile games in the world by revenue have adopted 4 or more monetization strategies, and mixed monetization has become the mainstream trend for top mobile games to make money. In the first quarter of 2023, the proportion of mobile games with 6-7 monetization models will be as high as 40%.

Season Pass mode on the rise

In recent years, more and more top mobile games have adopted the season pass model to monetize. In the first quarter of 2023, about 54% of the top 100 mobile games in the world by revenue have used this model.

The monetization strategies of leading mobile games in different markets are different. Among them, the card drawing model is more popular in the Japanese mobile game market, while advertising monetization is more popular in the US market.

Mix casual mobile games with rich monetization mechanisms

The hybrid casual mobile game represented by “Survivor!.io” adds the core mechanism of casual mobile game functions such as plot, decoration, and character collection to the core mechanism of casual mobile games. Various monetization strategies such as events, loot boxes, subscriptions, and season passes are deeply loved by players and have become a popular category in the mobile game market recently.

The main way for mid-range mobile games to monetize is in-app purchases, including currency packs, online activities, loot boxes, beginner gift packs, subscriptions, card draws, and season passes, etc., while advertising monetization strategies are less used by top mid-range mobile games use.

RPG mobile games prefer online activities and loot box strategies

RPG mobile games attach great importance to the operation of online activities. In the first quarter of 2023, among the top 100 RPG mobile games by global revenue, 97 games are realized through online activities. At the same time, the loot box monetization strategy is often used by popular RPG mobile games.

In strategy mobile games, different sub-category games use monetization strategies differently. Among them, the season pass mode is more common in MOBA mobile games, which is much higher than the proportion of using this strategy in 4X strategy mobile games.

The head puzzle mobile game combines the mixed monetization strategy with multiple Meta mechanisms

Advertising is still an important way for simulation mobile games to monetize. In the first quarter of 2023, 77% of the top 100 revenue simulation mobile games used advertising strategies. In-app purchase models such as currency packs, novice gift packs, and online activities are also widely used in head simulation mobile games.

Head puzzle mobile games are often based on multiple meta mechanisms such as character collection, plot stories, decoration/modification, levels, guilds, etc., adding mixed monetization strategies such as currency packs, online activities, novice gift packs, loot boxes, and season passes to create Rich monetization system for mobile games.

Download the report: add the 199IT WeChat public account[i199it]and reply to the keyword[2023 global mobile game monetization trend insights]to download