



Sensor Tower store intelligence data shows that in October 2022, Instagram will become the world‘s top mobile application (non-game) download list with nearly 67 million downloads, an increase of 17.2% from October 2021. Among them, downloads in the Indian market accounted for 45.2%, and downloads in the US market accounted for 5.4%. Please see the above chart for the complete list of TOP10 most popular mobile application downloads in the world.Note: Downloads only count App Store and Google Play, excluding third-party Android markets in China and other regions.

Douyin and its overseas version TikTok ranked second with more than 62 million downloads, an increase of 10.8% compared to October last year. China is the largest market for downloads, accounting for 13.7%, followed by the United States, accounting for 8.4%.

The other three apps in the top five are Facebook, WhatsApp and CapCut.

In October 2022, the global app (non-game) downloads in the App Store and Google Play exceeded 7.2 billion times, a year-on-year decrease of nearly 1%. The Indian market ranked first with 1.44 billion downloads, accounting for 19.8% of the total global downloads. The US market ranks second with 10% of downloads, and the third is the Chinese iOS market with 6.7%.



