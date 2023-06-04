Separation and divorce together: this is how it works

The goal is to speed up trial times and reduce appeals and Cassation appeals

The Court of Milan admits the first joint application for consensual separation and divorce introduced by Riform Cartabia. The judges ruled in favor of the separation between two spouses who had requested a single hearing. However, the Tribunal invited the parties to communicate their intention not to reconcile within six months. In fact, by law, six months must pass between separation and divorce. You can read it on the Corriere della Sera website.

The new rules valid from March 1st introduce a single hearing in the event of a judicial separation and contentious divorce proceedings. In other words, when applying for separation in court, the parties can also apply for dissolution o termination of the civil effects of the marriage. The goal is to speed up trial times and reduce appeals and Cassation, reaching a contentious divorce no longer in 1 and a half years (Istat data) but in about 8 months.

The single rite, as we said in this study, is used to carry out an exhaustive survey of the family situation complete with the introductory documents. Among the documents to be presented to the judge are those relating to one’s financial condition through the filing of the list of registered movable property, the company shares, the bank and financial account statements and the tax return for the last three years. explained the lawyer Caporelli Syriati. “In the event of omissions, the spouse who does not certify his real economic condition may be sentenced by the judge to pay legal expenses as well as damages suffered by the other party”. If the couple has minor children, the spouses’ lawyers will also have to include the so-called “parenting plan” in the introductory documents. In fact, a detailed account of the activities that engage the minor: from school to extracurricular activities up to the management of the holidays.

