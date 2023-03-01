Alessandro Simeone is a lawyer and member of the Scientific Committee of Giuffré Francis Lefebvre’s Il Familiarista

After years of waiting, from 1 March 2023 the rules for the processes of separation, divorce, dissolution of civil unions and for those concerning the children of de facto couples have radically changed. Let’s see the main news

The process is the same for everyone

The family process was a jungle, with variable rules according to the questions asked: the cases for children born out of wedlock were governed by a different procedure from that used for children of married parents; the trial before the juvenile court was different from that before the ordinary court.