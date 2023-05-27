Serbia – Tens of thousands protest again in Belgrade against gun violence and the government

Tens of thousands of people demonstrated again in Belgrade against gun violence, the government and state television. In the pouring rain and with flowers in their hands, they first gathered in front of Parliament and then marched to the RTS station.

In the Serbian capital of Belgrade, tens of thousands of people demonstrated again against gun violence, the government and state television. In the pouring rain and with flowers in their hands, they first gathered in front of the parliament on Saturday and then marched to the state television station RTS. There they demanded the resignation of the management of the station and its editors-in-chief.

It is the fourth protest rally under the motto “Serbia against violence” since two gun attacks in early May that killed a total of 18 people. The demonstrators blame a “culture of violence” promoted by the government and the media it controls for the brutal acts.

Among other things, they are demanding the withdrawal of broadcasting licenses for television stations that disseminate violent content, and a ban on pro-government newspapers that fuel tensions by inciting hatred against political dissidents. They are also insisting on the resignation of the interior minister and the head of the secret service.

On May 3, a 13-year-old student shot dead nine children and a security guard with his father’s gun in a Belgrade school. Less than 48 hours later, a 21-year-old killed eight people in two villages near Belgrade.

The rallies, originally planned as a sign of mourning, have now developed into the largest protests since the mass demonstrations that led to the resignation of the then ruler Slobodan Milosevic in 2000.

In response to the protests, President Aleksandar Vucic organized his own large-scale demonstration by his supporters on Friday. Thousands of people arrived in Belgrade by bus and train from all over the country. According to human rights groups and the media, some protesters were urged to participate.

Vucic rejected calls for an interim government. However, on Saturday he resigned as leader of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS). Defense Minister Milos Vucevic was elected his successor.

Vucic, who remains president of the Balkan country, instead wants to found a nationwide movement that includes prominent intellectuals, artists and other public figures. Such a movement is expected to gradually merge with the SNS.

According to analysts, the 53-year-old head of state is more popular than SNS, which he co-founded. A fresh coalition would help give the party, which has been plagued by corruption scandals, a new image.

