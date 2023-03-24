Serena Grandi: “Panatta was a crazy cool”

Serena Grandi was a guest ofA Day as a Sheep‘, the Rai Radio1 broadcast conducted by Giorgio Lauro and Geppi Cucciari on the day he turned 65.

When asked by the conductors if she is in love today, she explained: ”I am in love with love. I would only go out with the criminologist Garofalo, with whom I would talk about crime”.

”Is it true that she has had hundreds of men? ”Yes, if I look at my database it is like this,” explained the actress.

Who is most in your heart? ”Maybe it will dry up but it has remained in my heart Adriano Panatta. When I met him he was 30 years old, he was crazy cool. He was likeable, transgressive, much better than Berrettini, who seems a bit ‘soft’ to me”.

Serena Grandi: “Gianni Agnelli? For him I would have been one of many”

“How true is your ‘no’ to Gianni Agnelli?”. “He was young but for him I would have been one of the many. I’m not one of the many, not even for Agnelli – said Grandi: “The only one who really didn’t make me feel like this was my husband, who passed away ten years ago” .

The presenters of Un Giorno da Pecora asked her if she ever met Silvio Berlusconi. “I don’t think he liked me. He never tried with me. At the time I was married and a serious man doesn’t try in these cases. However I signed a contract with him for three films and he told me I would become a movie star” .

Tinto Brass turns 90 on Sunday. What does he wish him? ”Let it remain as it has always been, he taught me true cinema”, he concluded.

