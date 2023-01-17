Listen to the audio version of the article

The Seres electric SUV 5 on display these days at the Brussels Motor Show is the second model of this brand that will also be sold in Italy from spring, alongside the crossover 3. The Seres brand is one of many with a Chinese passport that are spreading rapidly very aggressive also in Europe. An electric native, Seres also has roots in the Silocon Valley and not only because there is also one of the brand’s headquarters there but, perhaps even more so, because among the inspiring fathers there is also the Tesla co-founder Martin Eberhard, who he sold his technological start-up to what is now Seres. And very easily Eberhard also outlined a commercial strategy for Seres, especially considering that with the SUV 5 he wants to make his way into the premium sector by challenging, for example, the Audi Q4 e-tron, Bmw iX3, Mercedes Eqc and Tesla Model Y.

Seres 5, balanced outside, refined and hyper-digitized inside



The Seres 5 presents itself with an aerodynamically refined line, free of stylistic excesses, balanced and with a silhouette that winks a bit at that of the SUV-coupé. 4.70 meters long, 1.93 meters wide and 1.63 meters high, this SUV is medium-large in size just like the most common rivals in the premium sector, whether they are with internal combustion engines or electrified in various ways. The clean line at the rear draws inspiration from some of them also thanks to the band of LEDs that connects the light clusters, while at the front it bears a distinctive luminous signature that follows the graphics of the Greek letter Sigma and transmits laterally with the powerful shoulders that cover the rear wheels the nature of the performance SUV. The passenger compartment is furnished in a style that combines refinement with technology, because even the large horizontal 15.6” central display, despite being cantilevered on the dashboard, blends in well with the environment. This display, which is flanked by the 12.3″ configurable digital instrumentation and a large head-up display, is the nerve center of the Seres 5. In fact, following the path of Tesla’s teachings, there are no switches on the dashboard because from this screen virtually all functions, configurations and services of the vehicle are controlled. As a result, there are no switches on the dashboard. However, three hundred functions can be managed vocally, limiting having to scroll through the menus to be activated. Seen up close, the interior offers a well-finished finish, also supported by the combinations of materials and chromatisms.

Seres 5, two powerful versions, also with all-wheel drive and with semi-solid state batteries



The range of the new SUV that comes from the Silk Road, as the name of the brand of Latin origin wants to evoke, is made up of two powerful versions, which on paper promise long distances. At the base of the offer is the rear-wheel drive single-engine variant with a 300 horsepower powertrain with 420 Nm of torque, powered by an 80 kWh battery that promises a range of 500 kilometres. The most powerful Seres 5 is twin-engine and with four-wheel drive, boasts a power of 585 horsepower and a torque of 960 Nm and is capable of reaching 100 per hour in 3”7.

This version adopts advanced 90 kWh semi-solid-state batteries using lithium-iron and phosphate as cathode material, which promise a range of 530 kilometers. The electrical network of the Seres 5 also includes V2L technology, with which it is possible to transfer the energy present in the battery to external devices and also to other electric cars. The Seres 5 kit is completed by all the Adas that generate a level 2 semi-autonomous driving system.

Seres 5, versions and prices



The less powerful Seres 5 is on sale in Italy in the Standard 2wd trim for 64,000 euros, while the more powerful one is offered in two trim levels: the Premium 4wd which costs 68,000 euros and the Flagship 4wd offered at 75,000 euros.