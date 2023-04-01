Ermotti has a lot of work ahead of him – as an unfortunate catchphrase shows The new head of the megabank from UBS and Credit Suisse wants to restore trust – and has a size problem.

Back at the head of UBS: Sergio Ermotti. Image: Michael Buholzer / EPA

He wants to restore trust, said Sergio Ermotti when he was presented as the new, old CEO of Super-UBS. Confidence that UBS, with its sheer size, is manageable for Switzerland. Because – compared to the size of the economy in your home country – there is no bank anywhere that is bigger.