Home Business Sergio Ermotti has to inspire confidence
Business

Sergio Ermotti has to inspire confidence

by admin
Sergio Ermotti has to inspire confidence

Ermotti has a lot of work ahead of him – as an unfortunate catchphrase shows

The new head of the megabank from UBS and Credit Suisse wants to restore trust – and has a size problem.

Back at the head of UBS: Sergio Ermotti.

Image: Michael Buholzer / EPA

He wants to restore trust, said Sergio Ermotti when he was presented as the new, old CEO of Super-UBS. Confidence that UBS, with its sheer size, is manageable for Switzerland. Because – compared to the size of the economy in your home country – there is no bank anywhere that is bigger.

See also  Bond Market Situation｜Fitch Adjusts Haidilao's Outlook to "Negative" in the First Quarter of Rating Agency Compliance Status_Company_Default_Financial

You may also like

Duolingo founder Severin Hacker on Google and AI

Huawei, thud on profits. Blame the USA sanctions...

Pension funds, almost 20 billion invested in real...

Four bankers in Zurich convicted over Putin friend’s...

Tax: the shield arrives for the crimes of...

Fatzer and Geobrugg are big in business

The lightest bill is not enough to stop...

LAM Research remains on course

Balbo: “Duce, these don’t even know how to...

A world first from Wittenbach: the Goldvreneli goes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy