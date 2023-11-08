Sergio Ermotti on UBS figures – “CS loses billions every year, we have to work hard” – News

Contents

The UBS boss says how many investment bankers will stay on board. And how much assets departing customer advisors take with them.

Ten billion francs: That’s the amount that UBS wants to save by 2026, as management announced months ago. If CEO Ermotti has his way, more savings should be made. “The goal is at least ten billion,” he says in an interview with SRF.

Legends: Seit April 2023 see UBS-CEO: Sergio Ermotti. KEYSTONE/Ennio Leanza

His reasoning: “Credit Suisse loses billions every year, in the past but also in the future. “So we have to work very hard to stabilize the CS’s lack of funds.”

Losses occur because CS integration incurs high costs. In the third quarter alone, UBS had to spend two billion dollars on this – significantly more than analysts had expected.

Two thirds of investment bankers have to leave

According to Ermotti, only about a third of the staff at the investment bank remains on board. Since the merger, some have left voluntarily, while in other cases this has happened “proactively on the part of the bank”.

Ermotti made it clear from the start that he would downsize the investment bank. The business is risky and it ties up a lot of equity.

We are able to retain more than 80 percent of the assets under management of relationship managers who leave us.

Asset management, on the other hand, remains an important business. The customer advisors play an important role here. If they switch to the competition, there is a risk that they will take large parts of the assets they managed with them.

UBS has apparently not experienced such outflows on a large scale so far. Ermotti: “We can keep more than 80 percent of the assets under management of people who leave us.”

Share this: Facebook

X

