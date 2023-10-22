Serie A, a new offer from Oaktree arrives for the Lega channel

Listen to the audio version of the article

The US fund Oaktree is relaunching its offer for the rights to Serie A. And, according to what Il Sole 24 Ore understands, it is bringing itself back to the attention of the Lega Serie A with an improvement proposal that leverages the creation of a Lega channel. And from the 950 million per year guaranteed minimum we go to 975 million. Twenty-five more, spread over several years.

The choice on Dazn and Sky on Monday

This relaunch of Oaktree arrives at a non-trivial moment, with the aim (and hope) of shuffling the cards on the difficult table of the assignment of audiovisual rights for the top Italian football championship. Which on Monday 23 October will see the club presidents meet in an assembly to take stock of the possibility of attributing the rights to Dazn and Sky (Mediaset, interested in only one free-to-air match a week, would have withdrawn from the match) starting from 2024-25 .

In total, the proposals from Dazn and Sky, according to the latest rumors, guarantee an average of 900 million euros per year for five years, starting from the 2024-25 season. It would be 700 million per year from Dazn and 200 from Sky. All for 4.5 billion in five years. The 900 million per year are not far from the 927.5 million per year for the three-year period that will end with this season and which saw Dazn have the exclusivity for all 10 weekly matches of the championship with three matches awarded in co-exclusivity to Sky.

The value of fighting piracy

There are 27 million less, but for the next five years, on the other hand, additional payments would be expected from Dazn and Sky based on the results of the fight against audiovisual piracy, for which a law has come into force which gives Agcom has the task of intervening with the closure of illegal sites within 30 minutes of the report being reported. everything is possible, and we are only waiting for the missing link of the platform which, as reported in the Sole 24 Ore on 11 October, could see an experimental launch – moreover precisely for Serie A – in the month of November.

Da Oaktree 975 million

The US fund – which is already involved on the football front in Italy having granted a 275 million loan in 2021 to Suning and the Zhangs, Inter’s majority shareholders – assisted by Centerview Partners has been insistently knocking on the doors of the Lega Serie since the beginning of October A. With a proposal that has a guaranteed minimum as its novel element. The proposed agreement is for 15 years. Certainly that of the guaranteed minimum, raised as said by Oaktree to 975 million per year, without any entry of the fund into the equity of the League (and of the media company with the TV rights in its belly) represents the bait with which the fund aims to make inroads. Trusting in the appreciation by the club presidents of both the amount offered (only for the Italian rights, with foreign ones remaining available to the League to be negotiated across the border) and the fact of eliminating the industrial risk.