Serie A on pirate sites, Dazn scores: “Start actions for damages”

The anti-piracy law officially enters into force after its approval in mid-July. Good news for broadcasters calcio in pay tv o streaming. First Dazn which holds the rights to Serie A with all the e 10 matches each day (7 exclusively and 3 co-exclusively with Sky). Waiting to understand in September how the sale of the TV rights of the football championship will go from 2024 and for the following 5 years. Dazn will still be at the forefront, Sky could continue to broadcast some matches (but it is not said) and Mediaset is a candidate (if costs allow it) for Saturday night in the clear (on Italia 1).

The latest sale brought revenues of 927 million to Lega Calcio for Serie A and around 50 for the Italian Cup. “Our goal – said Lega CEO De Siervo in recent days – is to raise both of these values ​​and therefore exceed the 1 billion mark”.

In the meantime, returning to the anti-piracy law and its effects, we will see Dazn’s comment which actively followed and supported the development of the activities that led to the approval of the law itself and the adoption of the regulation by AGCOM. “In the last months of last football season DAZN worked diligently in coordination with the competent Authorities, managing to block at least 80 pirate sites that illegally broadcast Serie A TIM matches on Italian territory in violation of rights and which have been closed thanks to the intervention of AGCOM. Based on this decision DAZN has started actions for damages for the moment on 26 sites which will become around 50 by the end of September. We are certain that these actions will contribute to significantly raise awareness of the importance of the fight against piracy, allowing corporate and systemic losses to be formally recognized, triggering a deterrent effect. As emerged from the FAPAV/Ipsos survey, to date the percentage of people who find sites blocked is still too low, we are talking about 17% of pirates. By virtue of this, we fully understand the importance of the new legal and regulatory framework which makes Italy a state-of-the-art country”.

