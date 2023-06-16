Home » Serie A, private negotiation with Sky, Dazn and Mediaset in contention
As expected, Serie A audiovisual rights will go into extra time. At this point, a phase of private negotiation will begin to allow the League of clubs to understand how to reach that minimum of over 1.15 billion which seems far from the offers that have been deposited.

Thus we go towards the private negotiation between Lega Serie A and Dazn, Sky and Mediaset: the three broadcasters who would have presented offers for the TV rights of the top league. According to what is learned, Dazn and Sky would have come forward for the entire championship day while Mediaset would have presented a proposal for the single free-to-air match on Saturday evening.

As mentioned, the envelopes contained offers below the minimum threshold of 1.15 billion euros per season which would have led Lega Serie A to accept the offers (as envisaged in the tender). Hence the private negotiation which will take place in a single day: 26 June. In addition to Rai, Prime Video (Amazon) did not participate either, which some saw as a possible “new entry” for the award of TV rights to the top league Italian.

At this point everything is postponed to June 26 with private negotiation. The following day, June 27, the assembly will be held in which what to do will be decided: whether to accept the outcome of the private negotiation or to open the six envelopes that have arrived for the other part of the tender which envisages the creation of the TV channel.

