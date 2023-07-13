Serie A TV rights, Antitrust fines Tim and Dazn: agreement harmful to competition in the TLC sector

Listen to the audio version of the article

That agreement between Tim and Dazn was not to be done. In fact, the Antitrust writes, it could “determine harmful effects for the competitive dynamics underway in the TLC sector in the markets for connectivity services and the retail sale of pay television services”.

Moreover, it was “an offer likely to deprive Tim’s competitors, active in the electronic communications markets, of the possibility of associating particularly valuable content with their own connectivity services, such as the rights to watch Serie A matches for the three-year period 2021-2024”.

Sanctions on Dazn and Tim

The Authority chaired by Roberto Rustichelli shows a red card, with a fine of 760,776 euros for Tim and 7,240,250 euros for Dazn. The object of the dispute, recalls the Authority, was the agreement which “provided for the exclusivity in favor of Tim and the prohibition of partnerships with its competitors in the telecommunications sector”.

The precautionary measures

The effects of the agreement lasted about a month “as they were sterilized – recalls the Agcm note – by the timely start of the preliminary investigation procedure by the Authority which took place on 6 July 2021. The simultaneous precautionary sub-procedure, which took place close to the start of the first football season of the three-year period 2021-2024, in fact prevented the effects of the agreement from continuing, as in August 2021 Tim and Dazn interrupted the application of the disputed clauses”.

The new agreement from August 2022

The exclusivity then fell completely on August 4, 2022, with the new agreement between Tim and Dazn. Since then, it has been possible for all interested operators, including Sky, to conclude partnerships with the streaming platform and, therefore, offer combined connectivity services and audiovisual content relating to the Serie A football championship. But already in the summer of 2021, as soon as the attribution of the audiovisual rights of Serie A for the current three-year period which saw Dazn win the exclusive of all the league matches with Sky in co-exclusive for three matches a week, Agcm had targeted that which – on the recommendation of operators ranging from Fastweb, to Vodafone, to Wind Tre, Open Fiber, Sky – had been indicated as an agreement restricting competition with reference to the clauses of the agreement which commercially limited Dazn in the offer of television services for a fee. All of this with the effect, among other things, of reducing its ability to offer discounts to end users and of hindering other telecommunications operators from undertaking any commercial initiatives.