Apple has announced that it will hold a “Far Out” special event at 1:00 am Beijing time on September 8. This time, the online conference is still used, and it is expected to bring new products such as the iPhone 14 / Pro series, Apple Watch Series 8, and the official version of iOS 16.

Counterpoint Research recently released the latest global smartwatch report, which has both good news and bad news for Apple.

On the downside, Apple Watch shipments in Q2 2022 have not kept pace with the overall smartwatch market growth. The overall market grew 13%, while Apple Watch shipments grew only 8%.

In addition, the Apple Watch Series 7 continued to decline, with the sales balance shifting toward older and cheaper models.

On the plus side, Apple has maintained its market dominance with only a slight decline in its share. Apple’s share of the smartwatch market fell from 30.6% in Q2 2021 to 29.3% in Q2 2022. But Apple still sells more than three times as many smartwatch devices as its closest competitor, Samsung.

Samsung smartwatches did manage to wrest the second spot from Huawei, increasing their share from 7.4% to 9.2%. Huawei’s smartwatch share fell from 9.0% to 6.8%.

IT House has learned that North America is still the largest market for smartwatches in the world, but India is growing fast enough to surpass China and take second place. However, this is due to an influx of extremely cheap base model smartwatches.

“The notable market in this quarter was India, with a year-on-year growth of 347%, surpassing China to become the second. In this quarter, 30% of the models shipped in the Indian market were priced below $50, with major local brands launching cost-effective models , lowering the barriers to entry for consumers. The Chinese market, which ranked second in the previous quarter, fell to third place with a 10% year-on-year decline in shipments due to shrinking consumer demand due to the COVID-19 lockdown and slow economic growth. Europe, which ranked third in the previous quarter, fell to fourth place with a year-on-year decline of 13% against the backdrop of the Russian-Ukrainian war. “

As for the Apple Watch Series 3, it finally seems destined to be discontinued because it doesn’t support watchOS 9.

Whether the Apple Watch Series 8 will be loved by everyone remains to be seen. So far, no major design changes are expected for this new Apple Watch, and the S8 processor has barely changed. Most exciting sensors, such as blood pressure and blood sugar measurements, may still have to wait.

This time Apple Watch Series 8 may be equipped with a new temperature sensor, mainly for fertility tracking and better sleep tracking performance.