Seriously interfered by 5G signal! Sony’s products are miserable, domestic video blogger Xianyu sells and waits for “takers”

The 700MHz frequency band used by many of Sony’s microphone products has been allocated to telecom operators such as China Radio and Television by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology more than two years ago.

It is puzzling that Sony officially responded to “Cai Lai” saying that the company has stopped production of products in the 700MH band in October 2020, but there are still products on the market with a production date of July 2021.

Sony, this time “pit” miserable video bloggers. Recently, a number of video workers have reported to Caila that they are troubled by the Sony-branded Bee Microphone, and the frequent inaccurate reception, accidental muting, and other problems have caused them to attract scolding from audiences and customers.

A Sony, which is known for its excellent product craftsmanship, why does it have so many “defective products”?

It turns out that many Sony microphone products bought by many people in the past year use the 700MHz frequency band, which has been allocated by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology to telecom operators such as China Radio and Television in March 2020. In other words, the frequency band used by this series of microphones has been “abandoned” by the industry.

However, even so, these products are still openly sold on e-commerce platforms such as Taobao and JD.com, as well as some Sony offline agency stores, and many consumers who are engaged in the video field still buy them, and they are becoming the next potential “victims”. By”.

Live broadcast has the greatest impact, and 5G mobile phone ringing will also interfere with use

On the personal video account of video blogger Wu Xi, a video content that he disclosed that “Sony D11 and D21 Little Bees can’t be used”, once it was released, aroused strong attention from the imaging practitioners in the circle.

According to his description, the three Bee Microphone products he used have continuously experienced “crackling, crackling” noises and “swallowing words” during use this year, especially when doing live broadcasts, the situation is even more serious.

After taking all the products to the Sony after-sales service center for inspection, Wu Xi found that this happened because the 700mHz frequency band used by these microphones for communication was assigned by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology to 5G communication operators such as China Radio and Television in March 2020. But for this incident that happened two years ago, Sony has not issued relevant documentation to the public, nor has it provided remedies for related issues. “No one told me what was wrong, and we didn’t have any right to know about the product,” Wu Xi said.

According to Sony’s official introduction, “Sony has stopped producing products in the 700MHz band in October 2020, but since it has not received a mandatory recall of the discontinued products, the products previously sold to dealers are still in circulation. Consumers may still buy 700MHz products.”

What makes Wu even more puzzled is that in the new Sony microphone product he purchased in August this year, the production date of the product is July 2021, but the frequency is also mainly 700MHz and above, which is consistent with what Sony officially said. The production of related frequency band products has been discontinued since October 2020. “Maybe Sony didn’t stop production of related equipment in October 2020 as they said,” Wu Xi said.

It is reported that when recording and broadcasting, since only sound recording is required instead of broadcasting, the Microbee microphone can still have a relatively stable recording effect. However, if live sound broadcasting is required for live broadcasting, a 700MHz band microphone , When there is a 5G mobile phone around, there are often phenomena such as swallowing words and even noise.

“Because of the conflict with the 5G signal, 700MHz is no longer available. At present, Sony and dealers are aware of this situation, but they have not informed consumers, they are still selling these products, and it is very difficult to return and exchange them after they are sold. He said that after the little bee microphone purchased in August this year could not be returned, he has now filed a lawsuit with the Consumer Protection Commission, and is currently consulting with lawyers and waiting for the outcome of the lawsuit.

There should be many users who use Xiaobee devices like Wu Xi and are interfered by 5G signals.

Many video bloggers have commented and pointed out that “I have encountered a similar situation myself” and “I have encountered it twice, which is so annoying.” Another Tan Wen, who has worked in the video shooting industry for more than ten years, told Cai Le, “I personally verified the existence of 5G signal interference. When my little bee microphone is close to the 5G signal generator, there will be obvious sounds. Weakened or lost the sound, which has happened many times before on set.”

According to Tan Wen, due to Sony’s great influence in the field of video shooting equipment, the microphone equipment used by most professional video shooting personnel in China is mainly Sony. “At present, most of the imaging practitioners around me start with 700MHz. With the subsequent increase in the coverage of 5G base stations, the degree of impact on these devices will be further expanded.”

Dealers are still selling, and insiders have sold on Xianyu

In fact, in the reality show “Let’s Run” launched by Zhejiang Satellite TV Radio and Television Production Center in June this year, there was a discussion about the interference of 5G communication on the frequency band of wireless equipment. According to the test of the site personnel at the time, the frequency band of the Sony analog V1 transmitter was 758.125-781.875MHz, but this happened to be completely within the coverage of the 5G low-frequency band. The existence of the 5G signal made this batch of equipment almost “annihilated.”

Today, as film and television practitioners once again raise questions about some Sony models of microphones being easily interfered by 5G signals, how to avoid new frequency interference problems brought about by 5G signals is attracting more and more attention. However, for most Sony electronics distributors, out of interest, they have not stopped selling these devices that have the problem of encroaching on the 5G signal frequency band.

“Cai Lai” survey found that at present, there are still a large number of Sony D11 and D21 models on sale in JD.com, Tmall and Taobao Mall, and in the introduction information of these products, the frequency range of 710-780MHz is not available. few.

There is also a Sony URX-P03D one-to-two D11 D21 little bee wireless microphone product that sells for up to 9250 yuan. Its available carrier frequency completely overlaps with the 5G signal frequency band, so it also faces the risk of being strongly interfered by the 5G signal. .

According to a document released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology in March 2020, after the adjustment of the 700MHz frequency band, in order to avoid harmful interference with the mobile communication system, necessary frequency relocation, site relocation, equipment transformation, etc. will be carried out for the existing legal radio stations (stations). In principle, the costs incurred shall be borne by the frequency users of the mobile communication system in the 700MHz frequency band.

At a certain level, a microphone with signal transmission and propagation capabilities is equivalent to a small radio station equipment. After the 700MHz frequency is adjusted for the use of communication operators, the impact of the microphone will also be borne by its users. When a microphone with the same frequency band as the 5G signal is sold to users, the risk of interference and the losses that need to be borne are transferred to consumers, but for most consumers, who would be willing to buy a model that is easily interfered And what about a microphone that “swallows sound”?

“Sony should inform users of the truth and start recalling hidden devices.” Tan Wen said bluntly. However, most consumers are not aware of this. On Xianyu, some microphones whose frequency band signals are occupied by 5G signals have begun to flow out. The first group of video workers who knew about it have begun to sell their microphones at low prices, while new purchasers are will be the next risk taker.

What domestic alternatives are available?

In response to the inquiries from “Cai Lai”, Sony customer service personnel acknowledged the existence of 5G signal interference, but said that there is no product recall plan for the time being, nor does it support product replacement and return. Sony’s explanation for the fact that the company’s customer service has previously said that the production of microphones above 700MHz has been discontinued in October 2020, but users are still able to buy “problem” microphones, Sony’s explanation is – “The dealer may need to clear the inventory, but we cannot Control this thing.”

A series of problems have sparked some dissatisfaction with Sony from practitioners in the imaging industry. “As a large international company, why is Sony’s response to domestic policies so lagging behind? And there is no quick solution when problems arise.” Some practitioners said.

In addition to Sony, the microphone products launched by domestic companies such as Mammoth, DJI and iFLYTEK in recent years are gradually gaining recognition from more and more imaging practitioners. “Although Sony still has an irreplaceable industry position in the field of professional and high-end camera products, in the field of accessories such as microphones, Sony’s advantages may not always exist.” Tan Wen said.

In addition, Yang Jimin, product manager of the AI ​​audio and video hardware business department of Xunfei Hearing Technology, further introduced that at present, except for some small domestic brands, most brands no longer use the 700mhz frequency band for transmission. Compared with foreign microphones such as Sony, domestic microphone products have some differences in the technical accumulation of low-latency high-quality audio codec transmission and long-distance antenna, but with the continuous investment of domestic brands, the gap is shrinking.

Sony, which still has discontinued microphones in the market, may really need to pay attention to its dealer management and after-sales service experience.