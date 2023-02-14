Serracchiani exalts Sanremo and demonstrates that he has understood nothing of the crisis of the left

Debora without acca Serracchiani, leader of the Democratic Party in the Chamber, could not resist and thus commented on the Sanremo festival: “A successful Festival that tells in an intelligent way and with the sometimes provocative forms and languages ​​of art, an Italy ahead of those who govern it. Congratulations to all those who have worked for months on such a complex event that grows every year after year”.

And this is not an artistic statement but a political statement and gives the figure of how the Democratic Party is still doing. The result of yesterday’s regionals plastically confirms that the Italian people no longer support this vision of society. The Democratic Party is the heir of the Communist Party and the left of the Christian Democrats and you don’t understand what it has to do with people who sodomize themselves in public or obscenely slang in favor of the cameras. What would Terracini, Ingrao, Berlinguer, Natta, Napolitano himself say about how their heirs have fallen?

Moreover, it is well known that Fedez and Rosa Chemical, whom I honestly didn’t know and I had difficulty figuring out if it was a man or a woman, had agreed earlier and there is a lot of footage shown yesterday by Striscia la Notizia on sound of “patato” and other linguistic nonsense. And let’s forget the usual smart ones (I don’t write “smart” on purpose). Crafty like Vladimir Luxuria – born Vladimiro Guadagno – who built their fortunes and their careers on it. In fact, Vladimiro didn’t want to miss out on the opportunity for some job advertising, seasoning it with the mystical exaltation of the filth seen on live television from all over the world.

The problem then isn’t just whether heterosexuals or homosexuals do these things, the problem is that they don’t have to be done live on television and that’s it. Perhaps the indignation of seeing sexual intercourse between a man and a woman mimicked on live TV would be different in front of millions of people? What is annoying is the boldness, the systematic search for visibility as an end in itself with fake transgressions that have the sole purpose of catching the fools who throw themselves headlong into exalting them. Fedez and company know they enjoy a sort of immunity, a dictatorship of the minority, of the fake politically correct, of the cancel culture. But let’s get back to politics.

Serracchiani confirms that the Democratic Party is in disarray and that it hasn’t understood that the crucial point is not for it to become a large mass radical party rather than recovering its classic role and that is to defend work and workers’ rights. So-called civil rights already have their advocates. The reduction of homosexuality and the like is part of the same involution that has led the left to a priori defend a no-to-everything environmentalism, ideological and ideological that humanity should return to the stone age.

But it is normal that the abolition of article 18 dhe Workers’ Statute was made by the Democratic Party through Matteo Renzi? It is normal that public health has been destroyed precisely by the Democratic Party through Rosy Bindi which it introduced the intramoeniathe Trojan horse to make citizens pay for services without making them more equal as the Constitutional Charter rightly requires?

Is it normal to exalt Rai for the crap they gave us this year? Among other things, don’t be shy Giorgia Meloni -who fears the “censorship effect”- and finally dismissed the managing director Rai-Carlo Fuortes. Answer the Democratic Party, Serracchiani or the “four virtual secretaries” who are now there to these questions and perhaps they will find Ariadne’s thread that will make them understand the latest resounding blows received in politics and yesterday in the regional ones.

