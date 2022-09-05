Original title: Service Trade Guanzhi | Beijing Chaoyang signed a contract with the Central Bank Digital Currency Research Institute to carry out strategic cooperation, which will promote the pilot of digital renminbi in all regions and scenarios

Beijing Business Daily News (Reporter Tao Fengran Lili) On September 3, at the China International Fair for Trade in Services-2022 Digital Economy Development Conference, Yang Beibei, deputy head of the Chaoyang District People’s Government of Beijing, and the deputy institute of the Digital Currency Research Institute of the People’s Bank of China Chang Digang formally signed a strategic cooperation agreement, marking the official establishment of a strategic partnership between the Chaoyang District Government and the Institute of Mathematics. The two parties will give full play to the role of digital renminbi in empowering the digital transformation of the government, promote the accelerated implementation of digital renminbi-related industries and policies in Chaoyang District, and promote the pilot of digital renminbi in all regions and scenarios in Chaoyang District, and realize the realization of key areas such as public utilities, government services, and salary distribution. Carry out pilot work.

According to the agreement, the two parties will give full play to the role of digital renminbi in empowering the digital transformation of the government, promote the accelerated implementation of digital renminbi-related industries and policies in Chaoyang District, actively explore the research and application of legal digital currency, financial technology and other related technologies, and improve financial services for the real economy. ability. The agreement mainly includes: promoting the implementation of the digital renminbi pilot project in Chaoyang District, and implementing pilot work in key areas such as public utilities, government services, and salary distribution; continuing to explore digital renminbi application models and functional innovations, based on the characteristics of digital renminbi smart contracts, etc. Innovate the application in prepaid fund management, supply chain finance and other fields; jointly build and improve the digital RMB ecosystem, combine the industrial advantages of Chaoyang District, provide convenient fund management, salary payment, invoicing and other services for small and medium-sized enterprises, explore digital Innovative applications of RMB in digital identity, digital consumption, digital trade and other fields.

It is reported that in the future, the two parties will continue to deepen cooperation, strive to be the first to try, promote the further transformation of the content of the agreement into reform tasks, and further improve the quality and efficiency of financial services for the real economy and the development of the digital economy.

