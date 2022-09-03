Original title: Service Trade View Stop | Jiang Bo, head of prefabricated dishes in North China at Dingdong Maicai: Diversified scenes and healthy dining have become new trends in prefabricated dishes

Beijing Business Daily News (Reporter He Qian) On September 3, the 2022 Beijing Catering Brand Conference, known as the “Oscar” of the Beijing catering industry, was successfully held at the National Convention Center. Standing at the forefront of the industry, insight into the future of catering” is the mission, providing cutting-edge information on the trend of the industry for many catering people. The 2022 Beijing Catering Brand Conference is guided by the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Commerce, hosted by the Beijing Cuisine Association and Beijing Commercial News, and supported by China Construction Bank Beijing Branch.

In the roundtable sharing session of “Starting from Catering +: Big Business Beyond Four Trillions”, Jiang Bo, the person in charge of Dingdong Maicai North China prefabricated food, said that with the younger consumers, the consumption scenarios of prefabricated food are also more diverse. change from traditional indoor dining to outdoor camping and barbecue scenes. At the same time, healthy dining has also become a new trend. For this reason, the platform has launched a series of “air fryer food” and “vegetarian pre-made dishes” series. More precise classification is more conducive to targeted promotion of pre-made dishes.

According to Jiang Bo, Dingdong Maicai will plan the supply chain in advance from the perspectives of the research and development and production of its own brand pre-made vegetables, and explore the cooperation model with catering enterprises, and combine the consumption needs of platform users, plan the supply chain in advance, and launch some platform features and differences in time. Chemical, high-quality pre-cooked vegetable products. The dry pot bullfrog pot co-branded by “Jingyuerong”, the pickled fish pot co-branded by “Wangrong City”, and the special beef brisket and mandarin duck pot co-branded by “Zuo Ting You Yuan” will be available for sale in September.

It is understood that in February of this year, Dingdong Maicai established a prefabricated vegetable business unit, which raised prefabricated vegetables to a first-level department of the company, integrating commodity planning, research and development, production and processing of prefabricated vegetables, and formed an integrated upstream and downstream operation. At present, there are nearly 30 people in the research and development department, and the pre-fabricated vegetable production department has more than 40 factories, including 4 self-operated factories.

