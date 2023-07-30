Services, papers declassified: Andreotti-PLO agreement for Italy “free zone”

Giulio Andreotti and Arafat

The truth about the Andreotti-PLO agreement to preserve Italy from terrorism

Until at least 1982, Italy was protected by a secret and invisible shield. This is supported by a long article published today in Repubblica, which deduces from declassified papers of the Italian secret services that the always whispered agreement between the Italian government and the Palestinians aimed at prevention and making the entire national territory “neutral” really existed.

It is about “then agreement implemented between the Italian apparatuses and the PLO, which lasted for over a decade – in the hot period of international terrorist attacks — which a few years ago the former president of the Republic Francesco Cossiga referred to as the “lodo Moro” arguing, during an interview with journalists, that the Palestinians were guaranteed by an agreement made with the former president of the DC which authorized them « to do in Italy what they wanted as long as not against our country”.

The papers viewed by Repubblica confirm its existence and “they reveal the material author who made it. And implemented under the government protective wing of Giulio Andreotti“. In particular, “the documents concern Colonel Stefano Giovannone, at the time head of the SISMI center in Beirut, involved in the judicial investigation conducted by the Rome prosecutor’s office into the disappearance in Lebanon on 2 September 1980 of journalists Graziella De Palo and Italo Toni “.

How the agreement between Italy and the Palestinian authority worked

In a interrogation of June 1984 on the Lebanese affair, Giovannone tells the prosecutors: “In 1972 I was charged with opening a dialogue with the most responsible and moderate leaders of the Palestinians, responsible in the sense of suitable and willing to start a dialogue. I received this task from my service chief, General Miceli and from the division director (omississ) “.

Therefore, the agreement was born under the Andreotti government, without whose consent the Italian 007s could do nothing, writes Repubblica. And Giovannone explains to the prosecutor how the agreement worked: “General Santovito gave me the directive to try as much as possible, any contact between Alfatah and the moderate circles connected to it with the Italian terrorists, avoid contact and collaboration. The second directive given to me by Santovito was to obtain the collaboration of the Palestinians to help us prevent terrorist operations in Italy by non-Palestinian terrorists, such as Armenians and Shiites for example. In fact, in Italy there were no terrorist actions by the aforementioned non-Palestinian groups or even by the Arabs”.

And in return? According to Giovannino, theItaly did not give “anything in particular to the Palestinians except a collaboration for the identification of assassins belonging to other Arab anti-PLO groups”. But “on Arafat’s part it was hoped that by keeping Italy as a “white” zone against any terrorism, Italy could have a relationship in the international forum for the legitimacy of the PLO and its recognition”.

