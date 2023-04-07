On April 7, China Securities Index Co., Ltd. issued an announcement. Six central enterprise indexes including the China Securities Central Enterprise ESG50 Index will be officially released on May 4.

At present, the Shanghai Stock Exchange and China Securities Index Co., Ltd. have released more than 30 thematic indexes of state-owned enterprises and central enterprises. The scale accounted for more than 80%.

The central enterprise index helps to reflect the intrinsic value of the central enterprise strategy

A few days ago, the Shanghai Stock Exchange and China Chengtong signed a strategic cooperation agreement. The two parties will establish a solid long-term cooperation mechanism, promote professional integration in corporate equity financing, strengthen the cultivation of enterprises in strategic emerging industries, improve the quality of listed companies controlled by central enterprises, and issue corporate bonds. , ABS, public offering REITs, promote comprehensive cooperation in the fields of index and ETF product innovation, better serve the deepening of the reform of state-owned enterprises and state-owned enterprises, accelerate the optimization and structural adjustment of the state-owned economy, and effectively enhance the core competitiveness of state-owned central enterprises.

In order to better serve the high-quality development of central enterprises and reflect the social value of central enterprises in promoting the healthy development of the capital market and serving the country’s major strategies in multiple dimensions, China Securities Index Co., Ltd. and China Chengtong Group jointly developed the China Securities Chengtong Central Enterprises ESG Index and China Securities Chengtong Central Enterprises Dividend Index aims to guide the flow of medium and long-term funds to actively implement the ESG concept and continue to distribute dividends to the securities of central enterprises listed companies. It reflects the good performance of central enterprises listed companies in value creation in multiple dimensions, and continues to advocate long-term investment and value investment idea.

CSI Chengtong Central Enterprises ESG Index is based on CSI’s ESG evaluation, and selects 50 securities of listed companies with higher ESG comprehensive scores after weight adjustment as index samples to reflect the overall performance of securities of listed companies of central enterprises with better ESG performance. The total market value of the latest sample of the index is 5.97 trillion, and the weighted ESG score is about 20% higher than that of the CSI Central Enterprises Composite Index sample, and significantly higher than the average level of the Shanghai and Shenzhen markets, highlighting that the listed companies of central enterprises are practicing sustainable development Conceptual leadership.

The China Securities Chengtong Central Enterprise Dividend Index selects 50 securities of central enterprise listed companies with good historical dividend continuity, high expected dividend rate, certain scale and liquidity as index samples, reflecting the overall securities of central enterprise listed companies with expected high dividend characteristics. Performance. The total market value of the latest sample of the index is 5.36 trillion, and the total dividends in the past year are about 244.5 billion. The average dividend rate is about 4.6%, which is significantly higher than the average level of 1.8% in the Shanghai and Shenzhen markets.

In addition, in order to better serve the construction of a valuation system with Chinese characteristics and help central enterprises become stronger and better, China Securities Index Co., Ltd. also researched and launched four central enterprise themes and strategy indexes, including the China Securities Central Enterprises High-end Equipment Manufacturing Index and the China Securities Central Enterprises Infrastructure Index. , which aims to better serve my country’s major national strategies such as the construction of a modern industrial system and stable growth, and promote the high-quality development of the real economy.

The China Securities Central Enterprises High-end Equipment Index focuses on aerospace and national defense, machinery manufacturing and electronics and other high-end equipment fields, and selects 50 representative securities of central enterprises listed companies as index samples; the China Securities Central Enterprises Infrastructure Index focuses on infrastructure construction, professional engineering, Construction machinery and other infrastructure fields that serve the country’s steady growth strategy, select 50 representative securities of centrally-owned listed companies as index samples.

The China Securities Central Enterprises Dividend 50 Index and the China Securities Central Enterprises ESG 50 Index focus on the concept of sustainable development and listed companies with high dividend characteristics, and select 50 securities of listed companies with high dividend yields and high ESG evaluation scores as index samples. To meet the asset allocation needs of investors with medium and low risk preferences.

The release of the above six central enterprise indexes will help market investors see the value creation capabilities of central enterprise listed companies from the perspectives of sustainable development, continuous dividends, technological innovation, and stable growth, fully reflecting the central enterprises under the valuation system with Chinese characteristics The intrinsic value of the strategy helps the high-quality development of listed companies of central enterprises.

Since the beginning of this year, the scale of state-owned enterprises and central enterprises index products has increased by 10.5%

In recent years, the high-quality development path of central enterprises has become increasingly clear, insisting on value creation as the key point, striving to develop into a world-class enterprise, and providing a solid foundation and strategic support for building a new development pattern for services and comprehensively promoting Chinese-style modernization. In this context, central SOEs have continuously improved their demonstration effect in the capital market in terms of implementing ESG concepts and optimizing shareholder returns; their cornerstone role in serving major national strategies such as building a modern industrial system and stabilizing growth has been increasing.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange actively serves the reform of state-owned assets and state-owned enterprises. In combination with the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council’s “Work Plan for Improving the Quality of Listed Companies Holding Central Enterprises”, a new round of “Three-Year Action Plan for Comprehensive Services for Central Enterprises” has been formulated, and overall coordination has been done. , Debt, Fundamentals, Derivatives, and REITs” package services, and promote the full coverage of central enterprises’ performance briefings, institutional investors’ participation in central enterprises and other activities to enhance the market recognition of central enterprises and serve the construction of a valuation system with Chinese characteristics.

At present, there are more than 260 central enterprises and central financial enterprises listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Among them, there are more than 210 listed companies controlled by Shanghai central enterprises under the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, with a total market value of more than 10 trillion, and more than 30 companies with a market value of 100 billion. More than 20 A state-owned enterprise holding company has been listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board.

In recent years, in order to better serve the construction of a valuation system with Chinese characteristics and serve the central enterprises to become stronger and better, the Shanghai Stock Exchange and China Securities Index Co., Ltd. have actively played the functions of the capital market, continued to promote the development of related indexes and products of state-owned enterprises and central enterprises, and created a number of multi-dimensional ETF products that reflect the characteristics and investment value of central enterprises guide the flow of market funds to central enterprises and serve the high-quality development of central enterprises.

It is reported that the Shanghai Stock Exchange and China Securities Index Co., Ltd. have released more than 30 thematic indexes of state-owned enterprises and central enterprises. The scale accounted for more than 80%. Since the beginning of this year, the scale of state-owned enterprises and central enterprises index products has continued to grow, with an increase of 10.5%, and it has continued to attract incremental funds to support the high-quality development of state-owned and central enterprises.