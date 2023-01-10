Home Business Sesa, 2023 at the start with the acquisition of Amaeco
Business

First acquisition of the year for Sesa, a «serial acquirer» who has completed 33 M&A transactions in the last two years alone. The company has signed an industrial partnership agreement, through the subsidiary Var Group, for the acquisition of the majority stake in Amaeco, thus consolidating its digitization and sustainability skills in support of the digital evolution needs of Made in Italy . Amaeco, with headquarters in Fiorano Modenesein the province…

