Sesa: Acquires the majority of Euro Finance and strengthens the offer of financial software
Sesa: Acquires the majority of Euro Finance and strengthens the offer of financial software

Sesa: Acquires the majority of Euro Finance and strengthens the offer of financial software

Sesa, through its subsidiary Base Digitale Group (BDG) active in the Business Services sector, has signed an agreement for the acquisition of the majority stake in the French Euro Finance Systems, specialized in the development of Middle and Back Office software platforms for the Finance sector and derivatives.

Euro Finance, with a staff of around 10 human resources, includes leading national and international clients operating on OTC markets, stocks and organized Futures & Options markets, with expected revenues in 2022 of around 1.5 million and an Ebitda margin of about 15%.

The transaction, carried out on the basis of evaluation criteria consistent with those generally adopted by the Sesa Group, strengthens the Group’s skills in the development of integrated solutions and proprietary applications for the Financial Services segment.

BDG, with over 600 specialized human resources, expects pro-forma revenues in the year ending 30 April 2023 of approximately 100 million and targets for further growth thanks also to the recent operations of aggregation of skills, applications and platforms.

The Sesa Group thus continues to fuel its growth path, both in terms of resources and digital skills, through bolt-on industrial M&As in sectors of strategic importance for its development and with a policy of generating sustainable value for stakeholders .

