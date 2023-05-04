Sesa: Acquires Visualitics and expands data science and analytics capabilities

Sesa, active in the sector of technological innovation and IT and digital services for businesses, acquires 59.5% of Visualitics, strengthening its expertise in Data Science, analysis and data management solutions. The operation took place through the subsidiary Var Group.

For Sesa this is the fifth acquisition of the year, after 6pm in 2022 (which generated 160 million euros in revenues, with an Ebitda margin of 15% and the entry of 550 people) and 3pm in 2021, bringing the track record of M&A in the period 2015-2022 at 55 deals.

Visualitics is based in Turin and employs around 40 people, with revenues of around 4 million euros and an Ebitda margin of 20%. The company offers business data management and analysis tools, developing crucial areas to enable the digital transformation of companies and organizations into Data Driven Companies, and is Premium Reseller of the international Vendor Tableau (Salesforce Company).

The partnership with Visualitics enriches the skills of Var Group’s Strategic Business Unit Data Science, which reaches a total of about 125 specialized resources and about 20 million euros in revenues, constituting a pole of skills in support of the realities of the Italian industrial and entrepreneurial fabric along the entire Data Journey, from the Data Platform to the most advanced applications based on Artificial Intelligence.

The corporate partnership was created on the basis of evaluation criteria consistent with those adopted by the Sesa Group.

Alessandro Fabbroni, CEO of Sesa, said: