Sesa has announced the results for the first half to 31 October 2022, which show further double-digit growth in revenues, Ebitda and net profit (all above 20%).

In the first six months, Sesa continues its development path, achieving consolidated revenues of €1.31 billion (+26.5% y/y) with an Ebitda of €93.4 million (+27.5% y/y, Ebitda margin up from 7.07% to 7.12%) and a growth higher than both the 2011-2022 track record (CAGR 2011-22 revenues +11.2%, Ebitda +15.5%, adjusted EAT +19.5 %) and the trend of the Italian IT market (average annual growth expected in 2022-2024 of 5.4%). Group adjusted net profit stood at €44.2 million (+23.5%), while NFP (net liquidity) amounted to €189.5 million, compared to €170.9 million as at 31 October 2021.

The Group benefits from the strategy of continuous investment and focus on business segments enabling technological innovation that characterize its growth path (security, business applications, cloud, digital green, digital platforms) and from the positive trend of the Enterprise Software market segments , IT Services and the Cloud.

Sesa also confirms its strong ability to attract skills and specialized human capital with 4,434 resources as at 31 October 2022 (+19.4% y/y) and solid organic growth with a contribution from acquisitions equal to 33% of the total of the period in terms of operating profitability.

In the light of the positive industrial and financial results achieved in the first half, the favorable trend in revenues and orders, the expected contribution from external leverage thanks to the approximately 35 bolt-on acquisitions concluded in the last two years and the growth expectations of the demand for digitization in the markets in which it operates, the Group confirms its favorable outlook for the full year ended 30 April 2023, with revenue and Ebitda growth guidance in the high end of the target value range (revenues €2.750 – 2.825 billion and Ebitda €195 -205 million) communicated last September, strengthening the role of reference player in its sector.

The stock on Piazza Affari did not move much, with an increase of 0.4% to 112.3 euros, in line with the Ftse Italia All-Share (+0.3%).