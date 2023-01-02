With the arrival of the new year, we embark on a new journey. At the important juncture of the end of the year and the beginning of the year, a number of major projects have made new progress, injecting new momentum into promoting high-quality economic development.

As of 22:00 on December 31, 2022, my country’s largest oil and gas field – PetroChina Changqing Oilfield’s annual production of oil and gas equivalent exceeded 65 million tons, reaching 65.0155 million tons, creating the highest annual oil and gas production record for domestic oil and gas fields. The annual oil and gas equivalent of Changqing Oilfield accounts for 1/6 of the total domestic output, and has contributed more than 890 million tons of oil and gas equivalent to the country.

Xiong’an New Area introduced more than 40 enterprises in the market for the first time

On the first day of the new year, the first batch of market-oriented projects in Xiong’an New Area – Xiong’an Power Construction Zhihui City ushered in the first phase of park operation, and more than 40 enterprises concentrated in it. This is the first time that Xiongan New Area has introduced a large-scale concentration of enterprises to settle in a market-oriented manner, and it is another new progress in realizing the concentration of non-capital functions in Beijing. The companies introduced this time include international companies, listed companies, and unicorn companies, focusing on the three directions of “smart and low-carbon industries, happiness industries, and smart manufacturing industries” to boost the introduction of industries in Xiongan New Area.

Wendeng, Shandong: The first batch of pumped storage power plants put into operation for power generation

On the first day of the new year, Units 1 and 2 of the State Grid Xinyuan Shandong Wendeng Pumped Storage Power Station passed a 15-day assessment and trial operation and successfully put into operation for power generation, adding 600,000 kilowatts of high-quality peak-shaving capacity to Shandong Power Grid. As a key construction project for the conversion of new and old kinetic energy in Shandong Province, the pumped storage power station with the largest installed capacity in the province currently has a total investment of 8.567 billion yuan. It will save 132,300 tons of standard coal for Shandong Power Grid every year and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 311,200 tons. It is expected that before the end of this year, 6 units will be fully put into operation for power generation, which is of great significance for ensuring the safe and stable operation of Shandong Power Grid, promoting the consumption of clean energy, and promoting the adjustment of energy structure.

Jiangsu: Jiangbei section of Fengcheng-Meili 500 kV line project completed

On the morning of December 31, with the completion of the last base tower near the anchor tower of the Yangtze River North Bank in Jingjiang City, Taizhou, the Jiangbei section of the Fengcheng-Meili 500 kV power transmission and transformation project in Jiangsu was completed.

The Fengcheng-Meili 500 kV power transmission and transformation project starts from Fengcheng, Taizhou, and ends in Meili, Wuxi. The 500 kV line is newly built and renovated for 178.1 kilometers. It is a key project of the National Electric Power “13th Five-Year Plan”. It can continuously send new energy from the north bank of the Yangtze River to the south of the Yangtze River, and comprehensively enhance the green and sustainable development capabilities of the Yangtze River Delta region.

Source: CCTV