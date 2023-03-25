Home Business Set up a child custody account: This is how financial expert Christian Röhl does it
Set up a child custody account: This is how financial expert Christian Röhl does it

Set up a child custody account: This is how financial expert Christian Röhl does it

Stock market expert Christian Röhl has opened a children’s depot for his son.
Christian Rohl

Even before his son was born, stock market expert Christian Röhl was planning to open a child custody account for him, he tells Business Insider.

Together with his wife, he transfers money to the account every month and invest it in ETFs. He pays attention to a wide spread.

However, he also allows himself a luxury: “Every year for his birthday, I give my son shares in four companies,” says Röhl. He selects the companies that would have accompanied his son the year before.

While it used to be common to transfer money gifts for children to savings accounts, children’s accounts are now becoming increasingly popular. They offer an opportunity to build wealth over the long term and benefit from the compound interest effect. The aim is for the children to have a financial base available when they come of age.

Financial expert Christian Röhl and his wife also save money for their son every month, as Röhl told Business Insider. The two would invest the monthly amount in ETFs. “We planned that he would have his own depot before he was born,” says Röhl.

