Home Business Set up a child custody account: This is how financial expert Christian Röhl does it
Business

Set up a child custody account: This is how financial expert Christian Röhl does it

by admin
Set up a child custody account: This is how financial expert Christian Röhl does it

Stock market expert Christian Röhl has opened a children’s depot for his son.
Christian Rohl

Even before his son was born, stock market expert Christian Röhl was planning to open a child custody account for him, he tells Business Insider.

Together with his wife, he transfers money to the account every month and invest it in ETFs. He pays attention to a wide spread.

However, he also allows himself a luxury: “Every year for his birthday, I give my son shares in four companies,” says Röhl. He selects the companies that would have accompanied his son the year before.

While it used to be common to transfer money gifts for children to savings accounts, children’s accounts are now becoming increasingly popular. They offer an opportunity to build wealth over the long term and benefit from the compound interest effect. The aim is for the children to have a financial base available when they come of age.

Financial expert Christian Röhl and his wife also save money for their son every month, as Röhl told Business Insider. The two would invest the monthly amount in ETFs. “We planned that he would have his own depot before he was born,” says Röhl.

See also  ENI and Banco BPM protagonists today in Piazza Affari, Nexi badly

You may also like

Grandland GSe, the sporty and sustainable SUV according...

China’s Commerce Ministry Says TikTok Sale Needs to...

Prelios, the exclusive Ion expires. There is also...

What to expect on Monday and who is...

Eurallumina, company-institutions agreement by May or relaunch at...

Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof: CEO is being replaced, this...

U.S. stocks opened higher, the Nasdaq rose more...

Layoffs, Accenture will cut 19,000 jobs

CS takeover by UBS – CS takeover has...

Bills, Giorgetti confirms: a heating bonus for next...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy