Setback for US Federal Reserve – US inflation rate rises slightly in July – News

Setback for the US Federal Reserve – US inflation rate rises slightly in July – News – SRF
news economy
Contents In the US, inflation has risen for the first time in 12 months. According to the US Department of Labor, consumer prices rose 3.2 percent in July after 3.0 percent in June. The rise is seen as a setback for the US Federal Reserve (Fed).
On average, experts had expected a slightly stronger increase in the inflation rate to 3.3 percent. In the previous month, the rate had fallen significantly to 3.0 percent.
However, the central core rate eased slightly to 4.7 from 4.8 percent, the US government announced. That was what was predicted. This rate does not take into account volatile energy and food prices.
Inflation data are particularly in focus because they are of great importance for the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy. After a pause, the Fed hiked interest rates again in July. However, she left the further procedure open.
SRF 4 News, 08/10/2023, 3:00 p.m.; agencies/construction;abes
news economy
Well informed at all times!
Receive all news highlights directly via browser push and always stay up to date.
Close
Well informed at all times!
Receive all news highlights directly via browser push and always stay up to date. More
Push notifications are brief notifications on your screen with the most important news – regardless of whether srf.ch is currently open or not. Click on one of the links to go to the corresponding article. You can opt out of these communications at any time. Fewer
Enable push notifications
You have already hidden this notice about the activation of browser push notifications several times. Do you want to permanently hide this notice or be reminded of it again in a few weeks?
Hide Hide
Remember later Remember later
Most Read Articles
Scroll left Scroll right
Social Login
For the registration we need additional information about you.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* mobile *} {* addressCity *} I agree that my personal data will be processed for the comment login. You can find more information in the data protection declaration. Please agree to the privacy policy. Create Account {* /socialRegistrationForm *}
Welcome back
Please log in to enter a comment.
{* loginWidget *}
Use a different account
{* mergeAccounts {“custom”: true} *}
{| foundExistingAccountText |} {| current_emailAddress |}.
{| rendered_existing_provider_photo |}
{| existing_displayName |}
{| existing_provider_emailAddress |}
Created {| existing_createdDate |} at {| existing_siteName |}
Login and Register
Register
{* #signInForm *}
{* signInEmailAddress *}
{* currentPassword *}
Forgot Password?
Sign in {* /signInForm *}
{* loginWidget *}
Create new password
Enter the email address of your user account. We will then send you a link that you can use to create a new password.
{* #forgotPasswordForm *}
{* signInEmailAddress *}
Senden
{* /forgotPasswordForm *}
interrupt
Create new password
You will shortly receive an email with a link to renew your password.
Further
No message received?
If you have not received an email after 10 minutes, please check your SPAM folder and your email address.
Welcome back
Please log in to enter a comment.
{* #signInForm *}
{* signInEmailAddress *}
{* currentPassword *}
Forgot Password?
Sign in {* /signInForm *}
Use a different account
Technical error
Oh oops! A technical issue occured. Please try again later or contact our customer service.
Confirm mobile number
In order to be able to enter a comment, we ask you to confirm your mobile number. We will send you an SMS code to mobile number .
There has been an error. Please try again or contact our customer service.
Too many codes have already been requested for the mobile number. To prevent misuse, the function is blocked.
Too many attempts. Please request a new code or contact our customer service.
Request SMS code
Too many attempts. Please request a new code or contact our customer service.
This mobile number is already in use. Please change your mobile number or contact our customer service.
Close
The maximum number of codes for the specified number has been reached. No more codes can be created.
Use another mobile number
Confirm email address
We have sent you an email to the address {* emailAddressData *} Posted. Please check your e-mail inbox and confirm your account using the activation link you received.
Next No message received?
If you have not received an email after 10 minutes, please check your SPAM folder and your email address.
{* resendLink *}
Register and log in
to register
With an SRF account, you have the option of entering comments on our website and in the SRF app.
{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* mobile *} {* addressCity *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} I agree, that my personal data will be processed for the comment login. You can find more information in the data protection declaration. Please agree to the privacy policy. {* captcha *} Create account {* /registrationForm *}
Confirm email address
We have sent you an email to the address {* emailAddressData *} Posted. Please check your e-mail inbox and confirm your account using the activation link you received.
Next No message received?
If you have not received an email after 10 minutes, please check your SPAM folder and your email address.
{* resendLink *}
Your activation email has been sent
Please check your email inbox. The activation email has been sent.
Register
Email address verified
Thank you for verifying your email address.
user account
In this view you can manage your user data.
{* #editProfileForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* mobile *} {* addressCity *} {* captcha *} Save {* savedProfileMessage *} {* / editProfileForm *}
User data saved successfully
You can view your data in your user account at any time.
Close
Change Password
Define a new password for your account {* emailAddressData *}.
{* #changePasswordForm *} {* currentPassword *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} Save {* /changePasswordForm *}
interrupt
Create new password
Define a new password for your account.
{* #changePasswordFormNoAuth *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} Save Password {* /changePasswordFormNoAuth *}
Password saved successfully
You can now log in to the article with your new password.
Create a new password
We didn’t recognize the reset password code. Please re-enter your email address so we can send you a new link.
{* #resetPasswordForm *}
{* signInEmailAddress *}
Senden
{* /resetPasswordForm *}
Create new password
You will shortly receive an email with a link to renew your password.
No message received?
If you have not received an email after 10 minutes, please check your SPAM folder and your email address.
deactivate account
Your account will be deactivated and you cannot reactivate it. Recorded comments will not be deleted.
Do you really want to deactivate your account?
{* deactivateAccountForm *}
abbrechen
{* /deactivateAccountForm *}
Account deactivated
Your account has been deactivated and can no longer be used.
If you would like to register again for the comment function, please contact SRF customer service.
Close