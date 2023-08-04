Setting the course for the future of globalization

Mark Leonard, director of the think tank European Council on Foreign Relations, sees the development of globalization before a decisive course. In a guest commentary in the Wiener Standard, he explains what this course looks like from Leonhard’s point of view.

The commentator sees Canada and Hungary as the two basic models of trade policy. According to his observations, Canada is increasingly following the maxim of maintaining trade and economic relations only with related countries, which specifically implies greater distance to the Chinese economy. On the other hand, he sees Hungary as a country that continues to rely on China as a trading and economic partner due to its economic situation.

The Federal Republic of Germany, which due to its economic size within the EU plays a central role in terms of trade relations with China for the EU, still sees Leonard as undecided. His verdict:

But the months-long design process [der China-Strategie der Bundesregierung; A.d.JK] culminated in a document that attempts to dance at both weddings by adopting Freeland’s grammar and Orbán’s logic.

In addition to this article, this article from the Vienna Standard may also be of interest: Germany’s road to instability. In his column, Paul Lendvai deals with the conceivable consequences of the increasing approval of German voters for the fascist AfD and sees Germany on a path towards instability – politically and thus also economically. In view of the course that Leonard described, which globalization and thus also the EU is facing, an unstable Federal Republic of Germany would be the worst imaginable thing that could happen to the EU at the moment, both politically and economically.