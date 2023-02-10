Economic Observer Network reporter Li Huaqing Conceptual outlets come and go in a hurry, and fundamentals return to the spotlight after the hustle and bustle.

On the evening of February 9, Hanvon Technology (002362.SZ), which received 7 daily limits in a row due to being crowned the title of “ChatGPT Concept Stock”, replied to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange’s letter of concern, introducing its NLP technology (Natural Language Understand the application, revenue and risk of technology). Hanwang Technology stated that the company’s NLP technology and business are still in the growth stage, and the proportion of business is not high, and there is a risk that technology and business development will not be as expected.

On February 10, the stock price of Hanwang Technology fell by more than 5%. In the past two days, the ChatGPT fever in the stock market has gradually returned to rationality. The stock prices of individual stocks that have been hyped due to the concept of ChatGPT have insufficient stamina. Cloudwalk Technology (688327.SH) rose by 20% for two consecutive days last week, but 2 It fell nearly 10% on the 9th. Haitian Ruisheng (688787.SH) has risen between 10% and 20% in several trading days in the past two weeks, but its stock price fell continuously on February 9 and February 10.

Received 7 daily limit in a row

Hanvon Technology is one of the most hyped stocks in this ChatGPT craze. The main business of Hanvon Technology includes pen intelligent interaction (digital painting, capacitive pen, paperless approval), text big data, AI terminal, face and biometric recognition, etc. Perhaps some consumers have the impression of Hanvon Technology as “Old-brand electronic paper book manufacturer”, but it is an enterprise that entered the field of AI earlier in China.

On January 30 and February 1, Hanvon Technology was surveyed by investors. In the survey on February 1, some investors asked directly about the relationship or difference between Hanvon Technology and ChatGPT. Zhou Yingyu, secretary of the board of directors and deputy general manager of Hanvon Technology, replied: “ChatGPT is a language model for human-computer interaction, and it is one of the most cutting-edge research results in the field of NLP.” Zhou Yingyu also introduced that Hanvon Technology is an early NLP technology research company in the industry , The technical scope covers multiple NLP sub-technical fields such as text classification, information extraction, knowledge extraction, machine question answering, text generation, machine translation, etc., and its technical capabilities are in the leading position in the industry.

The original text big data business fits the popularity of ChatGPT, and with the addition of “industry-leading technical capabilities”, the stock price of Hanvon Technology has been hyped. From January 30th to February 8th, Hanwang Technology closed 7 daily limit boards in a row, the stock price rose by 93.32%, and the cumulative turnover rate was 97.33%. Flush shows that Hanwang Technology’s rolling price-earnings ratio is -144.02 times, which seriously deviates from the average value of the software development industry. Price-to-earnings ratio (98.72 times).

With the stock price soaring, on February 7, Hanwang Technology was issued a letter of concern by the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

NLP business is still in the growth stage

The Shenzhen Stock Exchange’s letter of concern to Hanvon Technology focuses on NLP technology.

Hanwang Technology introduced that in the direction of text big data, the company first studied OCR recognition technology (optical character recognition technology), and began to study NLP technology in 2016. The company’s text big data business is actually supported by two major technologies, OCR and NLP. First, use OCR technology to conduct modal analysis, graphic recognition and structuring of text information, and then use NLP technology to further understand, analyze and utilize text data.

Hanvon Technology‘s OCR and NLP technologies are currently used in libraries, archives, archives, courts, procuratorates, public security, government asset management, banks and other units. Typical customers include the National Library, Shanghai Library, China Literature and History Publishing House, China Construction Bank, etc. These customers often have a large amount of textual information that needs to be sorted and key words extracted.

Although Hanvon Technology explained to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange that its description of its “industry leading position” in the field of NLP technology is true, accurate and cautious, because it has a relatively comprehensive layout in the field of NLP technology and multi-seed technology has landed applications, but Hanvon Technology still has to admit that NLP technology is still in the growth stage, and there is a risk that technology and business development will not be as expected.

According to Hanvon Technology’s approximate estimates, during 2019 and 2020, Hanvon Technology’s text big data sales using NLP technology will be less than 10 million. During 2021, this sales will increase to more than 20 million, but it will drop again in the first half of 2022. It is more than 5 million. From 2019 to 2021, Hanvon Technology‘s investment in NLP technology research and development has increased year by year, from about 6 million yuan per year to nearly 9 million yuan.

According to Hanvon Technology, the currently popular ChatGPT large-scale general-purpose model has high R&D and training costs, which leads to relatively high entry barriers. Internationally, companies investing in large-scale NLP general-purpose models include Google, Facebook, Microsoft, etc., and domestically, there are Baidu, Tencent, etc. In fact, Hanvon Technology did not invest in the development and training of large-scale general models, because general-purpose large models cannot optimally solve diversified industry segmentation tasks. Hanvon Technology’s text big data business is based on the data characteristics, business needs, and For deploying the environment to develop products, the main competitors are companies such as HKUST Xunfei, and companies that perform AI optimization training for specific models also have room for survival.

However, it is worth pointing out that due to factors such as the epidemic and fluctuations in the supply chain, Hanvon Technology’s performance in 2022 will not be good, and it will turn from profit to loss. It is estimated that the loss attributable to listed companies will reach 98 million to 140 million yuan. In the first half of 2022, Hanwang Technology‘s text big data business saw a year-on-year decline of 7.14% in revenue, and its gross profit margin also fell by nearly 6% year-on-year.