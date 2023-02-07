(Original title: Lei Lei Lei Lei Lei Lei Lei, 360,000 shareholders stepped on! Seven companies were investigated in one night, and there were company burial certificates, and a 9-meter-wide and 5-meter-deep pit was dug! The concept of a data special zone exploded)

A number of listed companies announced explosive thunder. The concept of Beijing Data Special Zone exploded.

Last night, Chuanneng Power, Northeast Securities, Huakong SEG, ST Sansheng, *ST Changfang, and Wanlishi 6 listed companies announced that the listed company or its controlling shareholder was investigated for various reasons, including bribery , letter disclosure violations, refusal, obstruction of supervision and inspection, etc. In addition, ST Chengxing received a decision on administrative supervision measures issued by the China Securities Regulatory Commission due to financial data misreporting. Statistics show that 7 listed companies involved a total of 367,500 shareholders.

*Kang Mingsheng, a subsidiary of ST Changfang Holdings, was investigated and 377 baskets of original accounting documents were dug up

The former 5-day “20cm” daily limit hot stock *ST Changfang (formerly known as Changfang Group) announced yesterday evening that its holding subsidiary Kang Mingsheng Company recently received the “Notice of Case Filing” issued by the China Securities Regulatory Commission. The China Securities Regulatory Commission decided to file a case against Kang Mingsheng for allegedly refusing and obstructing the securities regulatory agency and its staff to perform their supervisory and inspection duties in accordance with the law.

It is worth noting that in the announcement, the company not only stated that it would actively cooperate with the investigation, but also rarely used the word “support”. Investigating the reason, the company stated that the original management team of Kang Mingsheng, mainly Li Dichu, Nie Wei and Peng Lixin, were suspected of refusing and obstructing the securities regulatory agency and its staff to perform their supervisory and inspection duties according to law. He has a position, and the company has reported to the public security organ the suspected illegal and criminal activities of the original management team of Kang Mingsheng Company.

The reasons why the company supports the investigation can be traced back to the 2022 “battle” for control of the subsidiary. On the eve of the disclosure of the 2021 annual report, Kang Mingsheng, through the company’s self-examination, found that its 2021 financial statements had unrecorded sales rebates of 168 million yuan. The audit agency could not express an opinion on the company’s annual report, and the company’s stock was “*ST”.

Subsequently, the company’s management negotiated with the executive director Li Dichu and his management team on matters such as strengthening the management and control of Kang Mingsheng, but Li Dichu and others refused to cooperate with the work of the investigation committee and refused to implement the shareholders’ resolution on dividends, etc., once staged public opinion attacks , Listed companies blocked the door for interrogation, subsidiaries called the police and other dramas, and finally ended with the dismissal of Kang Mingsheng’s original management team.

From the current situation, under the guidance and support of the government and regulatory agencies, the current management team of Kang Mingsheng has actively cooperated with the securities regulatory department since it officially entered Kang Mingsheng on August 15, 2022, and provided 1.33 With the support of a loan of 100 million yuan, the production and operation of Kang Mingsheng Company was quickly resumed, and relevant rectification work was carried out according to the rectification recommendations of the company’s investigation committee. The company has comprehensively strengthened the management and control of Kang Mingsheng Company.

*ST Changfang’s reply to the letter of concern yesterday shows that the relevant suspected violations of the law, the original management team of the subsidiary tried to hide and deliberately destroyed the accounting documents by a primitive means, and the public security department recovered the buried accounting documents on the barren slope in the factory area. Original documents, production and operation materials, etc. After two days, a total of 377 baskets of original company accounting documents from 2013 to 2021 were dug out. pit.

Chairman Wanlishi was detained and investigated for bribery

Wanlishi issued an announcement yesterday evening that the company received a notice issued by the Hunan Provincial Supervisory Committee on February 6, 2023, regarding the personal detention and investigation of Mr. Hu Jingpei, the legal representative and chairman of the company, for suspected bribery.

The company stated that it has taken countermeasures and has made proper arrangements for related work. The company has a sound governance structure and internal control mechanism. As of the disclosure date of this announcement, the production and operation order of the company and its subsidiaries is normal, and various businesses are progressing steadily.

It is worth noting that before the release of the announcement, Wanlishi’s stock price has changed, and some funds have fled ahead of time. On February 6, Wanlishi’s stock price went down all the way, and the limit was sealed before the market closed in the morning. According to after-hours data, all the seats on the Dragon and Tiger list were sales department seats, and the first one was the Southwest Branch of Zhongshan Securities, with a net sales of 40.469 million yuan.

In addition, Wanlishi’s 2022 annual performance is not very satisfactory. The company recently released a pre-loss announcement on performance, with an estimated loss of 18 million to 26.5 million yuan, a loss for two consecutive years. The company stated that in order to attract and retain outstanding talents, fully mobilize the enthusiasm and creativity of the company’s directors, senior managers and core personnel, and ensure the realization of the company’s development strategy and business goals, the 2022 stock option and restricted stock incentive plan has been formulated. The amortization of corresponding expenses in this year is 23.5706 million yuan.

Wanli Stone is mainly engaged in the design, processing, sales and engineering construction of architectural decorative stones and landscape stones. It belongs to the decoration and decoration industry. In recent years, it has attracted institutional attention due to cross-border investment in lithium battery projects. The company announced in November last year that its subsidiary invested in the construction of a battery-grade lithium carbonate production line with an annual output of 5,000 tons. The company’s attention has rapidly increased. On January 19, it was surveyed by 84 institutions, including 3 overseas institutions.

There is another listed company whose chairman has been investigated. Zhang Changjun, the chief economist of Sichuan Energy Investment Group Co., Ltd., the controlling shareholder of Chuaneng Power, has been investigated by the Sichuan Provincial Supervisory Committee and implemented detention measures. Zhang Changjun concurrently serves as the legal representative and chairman of the company.

ST Sansheng and Huakong SEG were investigated for breach of letter disclosure

Both ST Sansheng and Huakong SEG were filed by the China Securities Regulatory Commission for allegedly violating securities laws and regulations in information disclosure. ST Sansheng announced on the evening of February 6 that the company and its controlling shareholder Pan Xianwen had recently received the “Notice of Case Filing” issued by the China Securities Regulatory Commission. The company and its controlling shareholder Pan Xianwen were suspected of information disclosure violations. The controlling shareholder Pan Xianwen filed the case.

ST Sansheng has been getting bad news in recent days. The company released an announcement on the progress of other risk warnings related to the implementation yesterday evening, and has not yet formulated an effective plan to get rid of “ST”. The controlling shareholder of the company intends to introduce investors to solve the problems of capital occupation and illegal guarantees. At present, the introduction work is being promoted, and the relevant transaction plan is still in the demonstration stage.

As of the announcement date, the controlling shareholder and its related parties have not yet formulated an effective plan that can be executed. The company will continue to communicate with the controlling shareholder and its related parties, and urge the controlling shareholder and its related parties to formulate solutions to solve capital occupation and illegal guarantees. In addition, the company announced on the evening of February 1 that part of the company’s shares held by the controlling shareholder Mr. Pan Xianwen was waiting to be frozen, accounting for 7.41% of the company’s total share capital.

Huakong SEG announced on the same day that the China Securities Regulatory Commission decided to file a case against the company because the company’s information disclosure was suspected of violating securities laws and regulations. The company will actively cooperate with the China Securities Regulatory Commission to file and investigate the case, and do a good job in information disclosure in a timely manner in accordance with the requirements of relevant laws and regulations.

The problems with Huakong SEG’s information disclosure may be related to the previous notice of criticism and punishment. At the end of last year, the China Securities Regulatory Commission issued the “Decision on Imposing Notice of Criticism on Shenzhen Huakong SEG Co., Ltd. and Related Parties”. Since January 2017, Huakong SEG and Tongfang Investment signed the “Entrusted Financial Management Agreement”. The transaction constituted a related party transaction, but Huakong SEG failed to fulfill the review procedures and information disclosure obligations of related party transactions, and the China Securities Regulatory Commission therefore issued a notice of criticism to the company, the chairman and the general manager.

The concept of Beijing Data Special Zone has risen collectively

Recently, Beijing issued the “List of Key Tasks in the 2023 Municipal Government Work Report”. The document mentioned that efforts should be made to build a benchmark city for the global digital economy, implement Beijing’s digital economy promotion regulations, promote the construction of Beijing’s data special zone, and carry out pilot demonstrations of data infrastructure systems. Accelerate the deep integration of the digital economy and the real economy, promote digital industrialization and industrial digitization, promote the development of the entire industry chain of the digital economy, innovate public data authorization operations, deepen public data opening, data transaction circulation, and improve data element governance capabilities.

Among them, the concept of data elements is emphatically mentioned, cultivating a new market for data elements to be opened and shared, improving the energy level of international big data exchanges, encouraging various market players to enter the market, accelerating the collection of high-value data in the industry, and creating an inclusive social data zone; cultivating data Data element market institutions such as evaluation and security evaluation provide full-link services such as data brokerage, registration, and evaluation; take the lead in serving digital trade, cross-border data circulation, and docking with international digital economic rules.

On February 6, related big data concept stocks collectively rose. GEM Tongniu Information, Keda Guochuang and Science and Technology Innovation Board Qingyun Technology, Haitian Ruisheng, Borui Data 20% daily limit, Gaohong shares, Zhizhen Technology 10% daily limit, Tuosi, Capital Online, Zero Points, Beixin The source rose strongly.

