Seven Property Insurance Companies Approved to Establish Shanghai Reinsurance Operation Center

On August 14, the official website of the State Administration of Financial Supervision announced the approval of seven property insurance companies to establish the Shanghai Reinsurance Operation Center and commence operations nationwide. The approved companies include Ping An Property & Casualty Insurance, China Property & Casualty Insurance, Guoren Property & Casualty Insurance, Sunshine Property Insurance, Zijin Property Insurance, AXA Tianping, and Sumitomo Mitsui. Notably, all seven companies will be based at Lane 9, Shuiyun North Road, Pudong New Area, Shanghai.

During the 14th Lujiazui Forum held on June 8 of this year, the “International Board” of Shanghai Reinsurance was officially launched. The “Implementation Rules on Accelerating the Construction of Shanghai International Reinsurance Center,” jointly issued by the Shanghai Banking and Insurance Regulatory Bureau and the Shanghai Local Financial Supervision Bureau, highlights the establishment of a global reinsurance inflow business transaction market in Shanghai. This move marks a significant milestone in the development of Shanghai International Reinsurance Center.

According to the “Implementation Rules,” the establishment of reinsurance operation centers in Shanghai aims to support various insurance and reinsurance institutions while channeling national reinsurance resources into the Shanghai Lingang International Reinsurance Functional Zone. This concentration of Chinese power will facilitate global risk redistribution, ensuring global risk protection, and contributing to the allocation of financial services resources in China.

During the Lujiazui Forum, Zuo Weihao, CEO of AXA Tianping, expressed their commitment to closely monitor industry trends, leverage policy advantages, strengthen communication and cooperation with government departments, and actively explore the integration of new insurance technologies and models. These efforts will lead to more innovative achievements in the industry and support the construction of Shanghai International Reinsurance Center.

In 2022, China‘s outbound insurance premiums reached approximately 112 billion yuan, while the inbound premiums from overseas amounted to about 28.3 billion yuan. The reinsurance deficit nearly quadrupled during this period, emphasizing the need to further enhance two-way integration with the global reinsurance market.

