Seventh and Eighth Phases of Savings Government Bonds to be Issued with Same Annual Interest Rate

A New Round of Government Bonds to Be Issued, Annual Interest Rate Remains the Same

Changsha Evening News, August 9th – The Changsha Central Sub-branch of the People’s Bank of China has announced that the seventh and eighth phases of savings treasury bonds (electronic) in 2023 will be issued from August 10 to August 19.

The two tranches of treasury bonds are fixed-rate, fixed-term varieties, with a maximum total issuance of 38 billion yuan. The seventh period has a term of 3 years with an annual coupon rate of 2.85% and a maximum issuance amount of 19 billion yuan. The eighth period is for 5 years with a coupon rate of 2.97% and a maximum issuance amount of 19 billion yuan. For example, if a citizen invests 100,000 yuan to purchase the 3-year and 5-year treasury bonds, the cumulative income at maturity will be 8,550 yuan and 14,850 yuan, respectively. The interest on these bonds will start on August 10 and will be paid annually on the same date. The seventh and eighth installments will repay the principal and pay the last interest on August 10, 2026, and August 10, 2028, respectively.

Citizens in Changsha can purchase these treasury bonds through 17 bank outlets including ICBC, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China, China Construction Bank, and more. Additionally, since the issuance is electronic, citizens can also purchase these bonds online through the mobile banking apps of certain banks. First-time investors will need to open a personal treasury bond account at a bank branch or through a mobile banking app before subscribing.

This year, the Ministry of Finance has already sold 9 rounds of savings treasury bonds, including 4 rounds of certificate-type bonds and 5 rounds of electronic bonds. There are still 4 rounds of bonds to be sold this year. Data from the Changsha Central Sub-branch of the People’s Bank of China shows that as of the end of July, Hunan Province has sold 3.194 billion yuan of savings government bonds, with 641 million yuan sold to the countryside, accounting for 20.1% of the total. This marks an increase of 12.8 percentage points.

It is notable that there have been three rounds of reductions in the coupon rate of savings treasury bonds this year, in March, May, and July. The annual coupon rates for the 3-year and 5-year terms were lowered from 3% and 3.12% to 2.85% and 2.97%, respectively. The coupon rate of the savings government bonds being issued this time remains the same as in July. Some investors have expressed concerns about the declining coupon rates and are considering switching to other products that offer better returns. This has made other products, such as time deposits and large-denomination certificates of deposit, the preferred choice for many investors due to their “guaranteeing capital and interest” characteristics.

The issuance of the seventh and eighth phases of savings treasury bonds provides an opportunity for citizens to invest and earn stable returns. Citizens are advised to carefully consider their options and make informed investment decisions.

