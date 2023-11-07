Seventh CIIE Exhibitor Signing Ceremony: Companies Eagerly Sign Up for China’s Vibrant Market

CCTV News: Seventh CIIE Exhibitor Signing Ceremony Sees Active Participation

On November 6, the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) held its exhibitor signing ceremony, with an overwhelming response from companies. The event took place at the Shanghai National Exhibition and Convention Center.

CCTV reporter, Yang Yaoyu, who was present at the sixth CIIE Exhibitor Alliance Conference, reported that even before the current event has reached its halfway mark, more than 60 companies have already confirmed their participation and signed contracts for next year’s CIIE.

Preparations for the seventh CIIE are in full swing, and both exhibiting companies and institutions are actively enrolling. The exhibition area has already exceeded 40,000 square meters.

Laura Gutierrez, an exhibitor who has been participating in the CIIE for six years, expressed excitement about continuing their participation, as they have always gained significant benefits from the event.

Another exhibitor, Ma Xinrong, shared their experience of growth throughout the years. They started with a small booth shared with their customers, but their booth size has progressively increased. They expressed their plans to return next year, indicating their success and satisfaction with the CIIE.

The contracted companies have expressed their confidence in the vitality of the Chinese market and their eagerness to achieve further development through the platform of the CIIE.

An exhibitor, speaking on behalf of the participating companies, emphasized the importance of the CIIE for collaboration and long-term growth. They regarded the Chinese market as one of their most significant markets and acknowledged the immense opportunities it offers.

As the preparations for the seventh CIIE continue, it is evident that the event holds immense value for businesses worldwide. The growing participation and positive testimonials from exhibitors highlight the success and impact of the CIIE as a platform for global trade and cooperation.