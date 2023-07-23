Home » Several landlords must sue together
Several landlords must sue together

Several landlords must sue together

| In order to successfully assert the claim for approval of the comparative rent increase in court, all landlords must bring an action if there is a majority of landlords (LG Berlin 25.4.23, 67 S 223/20, retrieval no. 236183 ). |

Even in the case of the admissibility of a willed legal process according to § 62 According to the LG, an application for performance to all rights holders would be required under the ZPO. Only then is the time limit for filing an action preserved.

Note | The decision corresponds to the h. M. (Börstinghaus, in Schmidt-Futterer, Tenancy Law, 15th ed., § 558b BGB, paragraph 57; MüKo/Artz, BGB, 9th edition, § 558b BGB, Rn. 15).

