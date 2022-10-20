- Several U.S. media and rating agencies warn: The risk of the U.S. economy falling into recession in the next year is greatly increased – yqqlm China Net
- Strategist: The inversion of U.S. bond spreads, which indicates a recession, is expected to deepen further, or hit the lowest negative value in 41 years Wall Street Journal
- Data show that the probability of a recession in the United States has risen to 100% in the next 12 months By Investing.com Yingwei Wealth
- Bloomberg Model Shows 100% Chance of U.S. Economy Recession in 12 Months | Finance Oriental Daily News
- Done! What Americans are most afraid of is still coming, a 100% economic recession, a mad loss of 2.1 trillion US dollars, a loss of 25% per person Chinese New Zealand Herald
- See full coverage on Google News