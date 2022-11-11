Home Business Severance pay and TFS: from 1 January 2023 exclusive use of the electronic channel for settlement
Business

Severance pay and TFS: from 1 January 2023 exclusive use of the electronic channel for settlement

by admin

For the settlement of the severance pay and TFS from 1 January 2023, the electronic channel developed by INPS must be used. This was communicated by the same National Social Security Institute that with the circular of 4 November 2022 n. 125, has provided instructions for the use of the electronic communication channel of legal and economic data necessary for the settlement of end-of-service processing, as well as clarifications on the exclusive launch of this channel for the transmission of data by the registered Administrations .

The transition to the exclusive use of the digital channel is part of the broader process of digitization of services and administrative procedures aimed at enhancing the interoperability of data between INPS and other public administrations. This new method will make it possible to reduce the time needed to define the settlement procedure of the TFS-TFR, thus overcoming the critical issues related to the transmission by the Administrations of the paper documentation used up to now for this purpose. To carry out the activities envisaged for the settlement of the treatments, the Administrations will be enabled to access through the INPS institutional website, in addition to the Nuova Passweb procedure, also to the “TFS Termination Communication”, with which the Administrations communicate to the INPS the data necessary for the settlement of the TFS.

