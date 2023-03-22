Because of the massive rainfall in the US state of California, a lake that dried up around 80 years ago could get water again. Authorities in the Sacramento area announced plans to dump water from a nearby river into Lake Tulare.

Because of the massive rainfall in the US state of California, a lake that dried up around 80 years ago could get water again. Authorities in the Sacramento area announced on Tuesday that they intend to divert water from a nearby river into the dry bed of Lake Tulare. They referred to the immense water masses in the Kings River as justification.

Lake Tulare was formerly one of the largest freshwater lakes in the western United States. However, with the development of agriculture and the diversion of rivers, its water level gradually declined. In the middle of the last century it dried up completely and also became agricultural land.

In California, which is actually known for its permanent sunshine, unusually heavy rainfall has been falling for weeks. Floods and landslides occur again and again in various places on the west coast state; the state’s all-time rain record could fall, according to the weather service.

HOME PAGE