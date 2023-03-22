Home Business Severe weather – Massive rain in California could fill dry lake 80 years ago
Business

Severe weather – Massive rain in California could fill dry lake 80 years ago

by admin
Severe weather – Massive rain in California could fill dry lake 80 years ago

Flooded farmland in the Tulare region Image: AFP

Because of the massive rainfall in the US state of California, a lake that dried up around 80 years ago could get water again. Authorities in the Sacramento area announced plans to dump water from a nearby river into Lake Tulare.

Because of the massive rainfall in the US state of California, a lake that dried up around 80 years ago could get water again. Authorities in the Sacramento area announced on Tuesday that they intend to divert water from a nearby river into the dry bed of Lake Tulare. They referred to the immense water masses in the Kings River as justification.

Lake Tulare was formerly one of the largest freshwater lakes in the western United States. However, with the development of agriculture and the diversion of rivers, its water level gradually declined. In the middle of the last century it dried up completely and also became agricultural land.

In California, which is actually known for its permanent sunshine, unusually heavy rainfall has been falling for weeks. Floods and landslides occur again and again in various places on the west coast state; the state’s all-time rain record could fall, according to the weather service.

HOME PAGE

See also  Usa, a bridge collapses in Pittsburgh just before Biden's arrival in the city to talk about infrastructure

You may also like

EU Commission promises competitiveness and delivers bureaucracy

Sardinia, a single company to manage the airports...

Superbonus 110 towards the assignment of credits. Extension...

The central bank invested 153 billion yuan in...

Turkey’s electric SUV: Now things are getting serious...

Polluting emissions, Mercedes risks thousands of lawsuits

Energy – Report: Basic suppliers are expected to...

Grillo: “Government in the hands of the dwarf....

Robert Habeck ready to “compromise” and “pragmatism” on...

Tremonti attacks Lagarde: “Credit Suisse? ECB slower than...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy