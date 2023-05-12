Severely handicapped pass: You have these rights

Anyone with a degree of disability of 50 or more can apply for the severely disabled pass. Maskot via Getty

A severely handicapped pass offers people with disabilities or chronic illnesses access to various benefits and support services. These include tax breaks, support funds and earlier retirement. The specific rights and benefits depend on individual factors, but in general those affected receive state support, for example in the areas of mobility, leisure and education.

People with a severely disabled pass are entitled to various benefits and support services. These can include tax breaks, support funds and the possibility of a include earlier retirement.

In addition, depending on Degree of disability (GdB) additional compensation for disadvantages may be granted. The specific rights and benefits depend on individual factors, but with a severely disabled pass those affected generally receive state support in various areas of life.

The support offers and benefits are designed to make everyday life easier for people with disabilities, to improve their quality of life and to promote their participation in society.

What is a disability card?

A severely disabled person’s pass is an official document that certifies that people with a disability or chronic illness have a degree of disability of more than fifty percent (GdB). The specific rights and benefits depend on individual factors, but those affected generally receive state support and facilitation in various areas of life with a severely disabled pass.

What are people with a disability card entitled to?

People with a severely disabled pass are entitled to various benefits and support services. These may include, but are not limited to, tax breaks, support funds and the possibility of an early retirement retirement include. In addition, additional compensation for disadvantages can be granted depending on the determined degree of disability (GdB) and the marks noted on it.

These include:

Mobility: Discounts on public transport, easier parking or vehicle conversions that make it easier to get on and off.

Discounts on public transport, easier parking or vehicle conversions that make it easier to get on and off. Work: Protection against dismissal, additional leave, support with integration into the labor market or special job adjustments.

Protection against dismissal, additional leave, support with integration into the labor market or special job adjustments. Finances: tax breaks, welfare benefits, Discounts on broadcasting fees or assistance with the Financing of necessary aids.

tax breaks, welfare benefits, Discounts on broadcasting fees or assistance with the Financing of necessary aids. Education: Support in the form of compensation for disadvantages, special funding opportunities or barrier-free access to educational institutions.

Support in the form of compensation for disadvantages, special funding opportunities or barrier-free access to educational institutions. Freetime and recreation: Discounts or free entry to cultural events, museums, sporting events or public swimming pools.

read too “Fasting is a blessing, especially in the case of chronic illnesses” – an expert explains how to find the right method for you



Who can apply for a disability card and where?

You can apply for a severely disabled pass if you have a degree of disability (GdB) of at least 50. You have to apply at the relevant supply office place.

In order to determine the exact rights and options for your own situation, it is advisable to contact the responsible authorities, such as the pension office or the relevant benefit providers.

How do I apply online?

You have to log into the protected area of ​​the form center and follow the instructions of the form assistant. After completion you will receive an e-mail confirmation, which you have to print out and send to the pension office.

You should have medical documents ready, such as findings, laboratory reports, expert opinions and names of facilities visited.

After sending, you will receive an e-mail confirmation with the “Consent and release from confidentiality declarations” in the form of a PDF file, which you must sign and send to the pension office.

How long does it take to process the application?

Your application should be processed within three months, but in some states it may take longer.

What are the marks and what is their meaning?

marks are special markings on the severely handicapped pass, which allow additional compensation for disadvantages. Several marks can be noted on the ID card at the same time, or the ID card can also be issued without a mark. Depending on your mark, you can benefit from additional benefits and support.

mark explanation G Significantly restricted mobility in road traffic aG Exceptional walking disability H Helpless Bl Blind Gl Deaf B Entitled to take one companion with you RF Broadcasting fee reduction and telephone fee reduction possible 1. Kl Authorized to use the first class of the Deutsche Bahn with a ticket for the second class (only for pension recipients under the Federal Pensions Act or Federal Compensation Act) TBl Taubblind Federal Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs