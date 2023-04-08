Home Business Severino law, with Cartabia reform politician who bargains will be able to reapply
Severino Law, thanks to the Cartabia Reform, politicians who bargain are eligible again

I politicians who will be convicted after a plea deal will be able to run again for Parliament or in the Municipalities and Regions. This was established by the Ministry of the Interior with an opinion from the Department of Internal Affairs and Local Authorities which dates back to 15 March.

According to Keep them in mind, who also turned to the State Attorney’s Office, the Cartabia reform, reducing the non-criminal effects of the plea agreement, also affected the ineligibility provided for by the Severino law, determining the “tacit abrogation” of this provision. Therefore, it would not be a question of a political choice of the Meloni government, but of the simple application of a rule envisaged in the Cartabia reform which entered into force at the beginning of the year.

The center-right, however, has already made it known that it intends to further modify the Severino law in the coming weeks: the Minister of Justice Carlo Nordic and the majority will soon present a bill to keep local administrators in office despite a non-definitive sentence (first degree and appeal), making them equal to parliamentarians.

