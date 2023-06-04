Home » Sex on the moped at the traffic light. Hot couple in traffic
Scooter sex in Taiwan

The couple were queuing at a traffic light intersection in the Taiwanese capital of Taipei

A couple had sex while on the moped, in the middle of traffic, waiting for the green light to go off. The two – writes www.leggo.it – ​​indulged in passion regardless of the people around them, in the middle of the city traffic.

The couple were in line at stoplight, at an intersection in the Taiwanese capital of Taipei, when the man, who was behind his partner, grabbed her firmly putting his hands in her pants. She didn’t object and let her fiery lover continue, reciprocating her effusions.

The passion it was so overwhelming that it took the two some time to notice that the traffic light had turned green and set off again.

