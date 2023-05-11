Sexism criticism of Jeremy Fragrance: OMR speaks out

Influencer Jeremy Fragrance on the OMR stage. Tristar Media / Contributor

After an appearance by the influencer Jeremy Fragrance, the organizer OMR commented. Fragrance said at an OMR event “I could bang five girls a day, I could fuck you all”. When asked by “T-Online” about the influencer’s appearance, a spokesman for the OMR said that they were “in exchange with those involved”. In general, “discrimination of any kind, harassment, (sexualized) violence and crossing borders” have no place at the OMR Festival and “are not tolerated.”

After an appearance by the influencer Jeremy Fragrance, the trade fair organizer OMR commented on the incident. Fragrance, real name Daniel Schütz, said, among other things, on the OMR stage: “I could bang five girls a day, I could screw you all”. Among other things, he was criticized on Twitter and the career platform LinkedIn.

The co-founder of the Odaline agency, Jan Nicolas König, wrote, for example: The OMR was “awesome”. Jeremy Fragrance but “not at all cool”. The communications expert Frank Behrendt wrote on Linkedin: “For me, the pinnacle of hollowness is Jeremy Fragrance”.

External content not available Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

When asked by “T-Online” about the influencer’s appearance, a spokesman for the OMR said that they were “in exchange with those involved”. In general, “discrimination of any kind, harassment, (sexualized) violence and crossing borders” have no place at the OMR Festival and “are not tolerated.”

The statement was made at the OMR Festival in Hamburg, where numerous influencers, media people and entrepreneurs come together. It is considered one of the most important events of the scene. 70,000 people took part this year.

Video was temporarily offline

The OMR had uploaded a recording of the performance on their YouTube channel. In the meantime, however, the video recording was made private, so you could no longer watch it. An OMR spokeswoman said: The background is licensing rights. The recordings are reserved exclusively for one week for the partner Vodafone, on whose stage the recording was made. The video is now online again.

Who is Jeremy Fragrance

Jeremy Fragrance is one of the biggest influencers in Germany. 2.06 million people follow him on YouTube, and he even has more than 6.6 million followers on Tiktok. In his videos he usually talks about perfumes. But he is best known for his exuberant nature.

He is also a popular advertising face for brands. Most recently, he advertised the bread of the discounter Aldi Nord. Recently, the Sky broadcaster has also been planning a reality documentary with him.

read too Fresh bread scent with Jeremy Fragrance: Aldi relies on these influencers to reach Gen Z



LS

A previous version stated that OMR took the video offline because of Jeremy Fragrance’s testimony. An OMR spokeswoman told us that the video had to be taken offline due to licensing rights. We have added the statement to the article.