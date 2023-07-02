“Sexual Games” for Kids in “Body Exploration Room”

Reading time: 1 min

A day-care center run by the Hanover Workers’ Welfare Organization planned a physical exploration room where the children would play sexual games. The state youth welfare office stopped the project. How could this happen?

A day-care center run by the Arbeiterwohlfahrt was planning “sexual games” for children in a “body exploration room”. (Photo: dpa)

Photo: Julian Stratenschulte

A “body exploration room” announced by a daycare center run by the Hanover workers’ welfare organization has been stopped by the state youth welfare office in Lower Saxony. According to the authority, the educational concept in this form endangers the well-being of the child and does not last, said a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Education in the state capital on Saturday.

The “Bild” newspaper had previously reported that the daycare center had announced the establishment of such an exploratory space in a letter to parents and laid down rules in it.

Among other things, a rule from the letter available to the newspaper reads: “Every child decides for himself whether and with whom he wants to play physical and sexual games.”

According to the CEO of the Awo Region Hannover, the parents’ letter from the daycare center had not been coordinated and approved with the Awo’s specialist advice. The impression given by the head of the day-care center that the Ministry of Education is asking for “body exploration rooms” is also wrong.

According to the ministry, the State Youth Welfare Office has stipulated that the educational concept of the Awo-Kitas in Hanover and the child protection concept with external advice must be revised immediately for the further operation of the facility. All Awo daycare centers in Hanover are affected. The Awo confirmed that the concept is currently being revised with the supervisory authority and external consultants.

In the Awo day-care centers there are no rooms in which children are encouraged or motivated to be nudity or to play physical exploration games, emphasized the Awo CEO. The previous internal work aid from the daycare specialist advice nevertheless contained a text module on rules for children’s physical exploration games, which came from ProFamilia specialist magazines. This work aid will now be reviewed. (dpa)

